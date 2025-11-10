Kelley | Uustal Trial Attorneys Welcomes Bruno Renda as a Partner

"My purpose as a trial lawyer is to serve as an agent for accountability." Post this

Mr. Renda's practice has focused on catastrophic personal injury and wrongful death cases, particularly those arising from commercial vehicle operations, premises liability, and complex tort matters. His defense background gives him unique insight into how corporations assess risk and defend claims, knowledge he now uses to secure justice for plaintiffs.

"In my time as a defense attorney, I've sat across the table from the heads of legal departments and other stakeholders. I've seen them deliberate on my recommendations and I know how they make their decisions," said Mr. Renda. "I now bring this knowledge and experience to fight for injured clients who deserve justice. My purpose as a trial lawyer is to serve as an agent for accountability."

Throughout his career, Mr. Renda has distinguished himself through significant trial advocacy and results in Miami-Dade County. He was a leading figure on the hot-button issue of freight forwarder and broker liability and consulted for major logistics and transportation businesses in litigation across the country. He participated in multiple appeals, which led to written opinions that are still cited as precedent today.

"Bruno's transition from defense to plaintiff work brings tremendous value to our clients," said Kelley Uustal Managing Partner Manny Serra. "His ability to view a matter from a complete 360-degree perspective, combined with his proven trial skills, makes him a great addition to our team."

Mr. Renda's professional accolades include recognition in Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch in America for Commercial Litigation, Product Liability Litigation-Defendants, and Transportation Law, as well as Florida Trend's Legal Elites Up & Comer. He is a frequent speaker on motor carrier liability, trucking litigation, and transportation law topics.

Born in Brazil, Mr. Renda moved to the United States at age 16. He earned his J.D. from Nova Southeastern University College of Law in 2011, where he received the CALI Book Award in Torts and served on the Student Bar Association. He holds a B.A. in Criminal Justice from Florida Atlantic University. Mr. Renda is admitted to practice in Florida and the U.S. District Courts for the Southern and Middle Districts of Florida and the Eleventh Circuit Court of Appeals. He speaks Brazilian Portuguese and Spanish.

