Kellie J. Falk Elected Chair of Wake Tech Board of Trustees

Kellie's leadership within the industry and her numerous board memberships reflect the same dedication she brings to Drucker + Falk. Under her stewardship, the company continues to excel in property management and real estate services, driven by her vision and commitment to excellence.

"I am deeply honored to serve as Chair of the Wake Tech Board of Trustees and look forward to continuing to support the college's mission of providing high-quality education to our community," said Falk. "Working alongside such a dedicated team of trustees and leaders has been an incredibly rewarding experience, and I am excited for what the future holds for Wake Tech."

In addition to her role with Wake Tech, Kellie's contributions to the broader real estate community have earned her numerous accolades. As a past President of the Apartment Association of North Carolina, she has been instrumental in shaping the industry across the state, advocating for more than 500,000 apartment homes. Her continued involvement on various boards demonstrates her ongoing commitment to leadership and service, both within and beyond Drucker + Falk.

ABOUT DRUCKER + FALK

Founded in 1938, Drucker + Falk is a full-service real estate and investment firm managing a diverse portfolio of more than 40,000 apartment homes and over 3,000,000 square feet of office, retail, and industrial space in 10 states. In addition to managing a broad range of properties, including class A+ to affordable apartment communities, mixed-use, and all types of commercial properties, Drucker + Falk partners with clients on developing new properties, renovating and repositioning assets, converting historic properties to unique, upscale apartment homes and offers commercial leasing and sales services. For more information visit Drucker + Falk.

