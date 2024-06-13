Kellogg & Sovereign Consulting Transforms to Become 100% Employee-Owned Through ESOP

"We are thrilled to transition K&S into a 100% employee-owned company," said Jason Ramey, Managing Member of Sigma Technology Fund, LLC and CEO of Kellogg & Sovereign. "Our team is the backbone of our company, and I am confident that this will enhance our collaborative and innovative culture." Post this

An Employee Stock Ownership Plan (ESOP) is an employee benefit plan that enables current and future employees an ownership interest in the company in the form of shares of stock. The Trust acts as a retirement plan, similar to a 401K, by investing in company stock and holding its assets in the Trust for employee-owners. This allows K&S employees to access a retirement plan that requires no out-of-pocket contribution, helping them plan for their future financial well-being.

The ESOP empowers K&S employees to contribute directly to the company's growth and success, by creating a culture of shared purpose and mutual investment in each other's achievements, leading to enhanced performance, retention, and morale.

The current management team, led by CEO Jason Ramey and CFO Karina Roiuk-Yu, will ensure stability and continuity as the company transitions to employee ownership.

"We are thrilled to transition K&S into a 100% employee-owned company," said Jason Ramey, Managing Member of Sigma Technology Fund, LLC and CEO of Kellogg & Sovereign Consulting. "This move rewards our dedicated employees and positions us for sustainable growth and continued success. Our team is the backbone of our company, and I am confident that this new structure will further enhance our collaborative and innovative culture."

Karina Roiuk-Yu, CFO and overseer of HR and employee benefits added, "Becoming an ESOP strengthens our commitment to our employees and clients alike. This transition enables us to invest in our people and our future, driving forward our mission to provide exceptional service and support to our valued clients."

Kellogg & Sovereign Consulting was advised by Generational Equity, an investment banking and financial advisory firm, and Lynch, Cox, Gilman & Goodman, attorneys. Additionally, K&S engaged an experienced trustee to represent ESOP participants' interests for a smooth transition toward employee ownership.

About Kellogg & Sovereign Consulting

Kellogg & Sovereign Consulting is a leading provider of professional program management services for schools and libraries in the E-Rate Program, and health care providers in the FCC's Rural Health Care Program. Its clients range from rural K-12 schools, single site libraries and rural health clinics to large urban school districts, library systems and regional health centers. For more information, please visit our website at: https://www.kelloggllc.com/.

Jason Ramey, Kellogg & Sovereign Consulting, 1 469-754-0936, [email protected], https://kelloggllc.com

