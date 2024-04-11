Kellstrom Aerospace and LBM (Libellule Monde Inc.) Worldwide Commercial Aftermarket Distribution Agreement

Partnering with Kellstrom Aerospace marks a significant milestone for LBM, as we extend our global reach to provide innovative solutions for the aviation industry. Post this

''Partnering with Kellstrom Aerospace marks a significant milestone for LBM, as we extend our global reach to provide innovative solutions for the aviation industry. This collaboration underscores our commitment to delivering excellence in aircraft interior and exterior surfacing solutions" - Stéphanie Lemieux, Founder and CEO of LBM (Libellule Monde Inc.).

"We are delighted to announce our aftermarket distribution channel partnership with LBM (Libellule Monde Inc.) to distribute the truly unique and value-added products and solutions they offer to Kellstrom's global customer base," said Daniel Adamski, Executive Vice President - Distribution at Kellstrom Aerospace.

About Kellstrom Aerospace:

Kellstrom Commercial Aerospace, Inc. dba Kellstrom Aerospace is one of the largest commercial aftermarket distribution channel partners to leading OEMs, airlines, leasing companies, financial institutions, air transport operators and MRO's worldwide. Differentiated by its operational heritage, on-hand relevant inventory and parts management emphasis, Kellstrom Aerospace provides immediate access to one of the world's largest and most comprehensive inventories of new aircraft parts for engine and airframe heavy maintenance, phase checks and line maintenance.

Kellstrom Aerospace offers an unparalleled level of cost-effective supply chain solutions, including OEM parts distribution and OEM services, commercial aftermarket parts provisioning and sunset fleet services, technical services, consignment management, repair management, overhauled rotable component programs, whole aircraft/engine asset leasing and trading, and fleet provisioning programs based on real world experience. Kellstrom Aerospace provides 24/7 AOG and Just-In-Time (JIT) support covering all service offerings to over 2,000 customers in 90 countries. For more news and information on Kellstrom Aerospace, please visit: www.kellstromaerospace.com.

About LBM (Libellule Monde Inc.):

Established in 1993, LBM (Libellule Monde Inc.) is a women-owned business that initially operated in the commercial sector. In 1995, it narrowed its focus, exclusively collaborating with the aerospace industry thereafter. LBM has since collaborated with multiple airlines and aircraft OEMs around the world, delivering high-quality products in innovative ways to its customers.

Today, LBM is a Design Approval Organization (DAO) and holder of a variety of Supplemental Type Certificates (STCs) approved by Transport Canada and validated by both the FAA and EASA. This enables LBM to manufacture and certify placards, markings, and aircraft livery, as well as offer many other related products and engineering services for aircraft interior and exterior.

LBM consistently sets the benchmark for aviation excellence, and its dedication to innovation and compliance ensures the delivery of personalized and compliant solutions to its global customers, thereby raising aviation standards worldwide.

