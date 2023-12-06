Kellstrom Aerospace Group Announces John McKirdy as Chief Commercial Officer

Kellstrom Aerospace Group has expanded its suite of commercial aviation aftermarket solutions and has experienced tremendous growth in the past years. Organizing the sales organization under John's leadership will increase our ability to meet & exceed our customers' expectations," Oscar Torres, CEO Post this

"The professionalism, commitment and strength of the people within our organization is world class and one I am very privileged to lead at this pivotal time in the growth of our company," said John McKirdy. "Our Team recognizes that in the current and future marketplace, the Kellstrom Group has tremendous opportunity to enhance customer value with our suite of aviation solutions. Continuing our journey to broaden our presence globally through effective and efficient sales activity and operational excellence is to key to our customers' success and remains a focus of our organization."

McKirdy most recently served as SVP, Technical Services Group for Kellstrom. Prior to that, he has held various executive and senior commercial and operations roles at Wencor Group, Chromalloy, and Air Canada. McKirdy has an MBA from The John Molson School of Business Concordia University, Montreal Canada.

About Kellstrom Aerospace

Kellstrom Aerospace is one of the largest supply chain partners to leading OEMs, airlines, leasing companies, financial institutions, air transport operators and MROs worldwide. Differentiated by its operational heritage, on-hand relevant inventory and parts management emphasis, Kellstrom Aerospace provides instant access to one of the world's largest and most comprehensive inventories of new and pre-owned aircraft parts for engine and airframe heavy maintenance, phase checks and line maintenance.

Kellstrom Aerospace offers an unparalleled level of cost-effective supply chain solutions, including OEM parts distribution & OEM services, pre-owned parts distribution, commercial aftermarket parts provisioning and sunset fleet services, technical services, consignment management, repair management, overhauled rotable component programs, whole aircraft/engine asset leasing & trading, and fleet provisioning programs based on real world experience. Kellstrom Aerospace provides 24/7 AOG and JIT support covering all service offerings. For more news and information on Kellstrom Aerospace, please visit: www.kellstromaerospace.com.

About Vortex Aviation

Vortex Aviation provides knowledgeable engine maintenance expertise to the aviation industry supporting the repair, troubleshooting, and maintenance of today's modern turbine engines with effective solutions that reduce customers' maintenance costs and help keep their aircraft flying. Vortex Aviation's global core competencies include worldwide AOG repair & maintenance. Its four strategically located hospital shops provide targeted quick turn repair solutions for modern next-generation and classic turbine engines used by the global, commercial, and regional jet aircraft markets. Vortex's full-time staff consists of OEM-trained technicians at certified repair stations in Fort Lauderdale and Chicago, United States, as well as in Dublin and Shannon, Ireland. These operations have extensive background with major airlines, MRO's, military, and government agencies. For more information on Vortex Aviation, visit www.vortexaviation.com.

About The Aircraft Group

The Aircraft Group stands out as a globally recognized leader in commercial aviation asset and transaction management, acknowledged for being the premier provider of aircraft consulting services. Possessing specialized technical and business skills, The Aircraft Group caters to a diverse client base. With a wealth of experience navigating through various regulatory environments, including the US FAA, EASA, Irish CAA, JCAB, and Transport Canada, the organization extends a wide array of services encompassing the purchase, sale, and leasing of commercial aircraft.

Headquartered in Phoenix, AZ, The Aircraft Group's asset management services benefit from support provided by a team of inspectors and technical specialists stationed in Europe and South America, establishing a truly global reach. With a focused approach and a suite of comprehensive services, the commitment of The Aircraft Group lies in ensuring the success of its clients in effectively managing all facets of their aircraft dealings.

Media Contact

Marisol Gomez, Kellstrom Aerospace, 1 954-538-2253, [email protected], https://www.kellstromaerospace.com/

SOURCE Kellstrom Aerospace