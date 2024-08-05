Kelly Branco Appointed Chief Financial Officer at Fulcrum Equity Partners

Kelly Branco joins Fulcrum Equity Partners, bringing a strong finance, compliance, and leadership background.

ATLANTA, Aug. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Fulcrum Equity Partners, one of the Southeast's leading growth equity firms, is thrilled to announce the appointment of Kelly Branco as its new Chief Financial Officer. In her new role, Kelly will be responsible for overseeing the firm's financial strategy and reporting, ensuring robust financial controls and compliance, and leading the finance team to support Fulcrum's continued growth and investment activities.

Kelly Branco brings with her a wealth of experience from her previous roles. Having over 17 years in the financial sector, Kelly has demonstrated exceptional leadership in financial management, compliance, and operational efficiency. Her tenure at Tremblant Capital as Chief Financial Officer and Chief Compliance Officer, spanning nearly twelve years, highlights her expertise and commitment to driving financial excellence.

Frank X. Dalton, Partner at Fulcrum Equity Partners, commented, "We are delighted to welcome Kelly Branco as our new CFO. Her extensive experience and proven track record in financial management make her the right fit for our firm. We are confident that Kelly's leadership and vision will be instrumental in achieving our Funds' strategic goals."

Kelly's career also includes working at Ernst & Young, where she served as a Senior Auditor focusing on hedge fund audits, and at Protiviti as an Experienced Consultant specializing in litigation, restructuring, and investigative services. She began her career at First Citizen's Bank as a Credit Support Analyst and has held positions at Clifton Gunderson LLP, where she managed complex audits and compliance engagements.

"I am incredibly excited to join the talented team at Fulcrum Equity Partners," said Kelly Branco. "Fulcrum has a strong reputation for supporting and growing innovative companies, and I look forward to contributing to the firm's continued success and working closely with the team to drive our financial strategy forward."

Kelly holds a Master of Professional Studies in Strategic Public Relations from The George Washington University, a Health Care Management Concentration from East Carolina University, and a Bachelor of Science in Accounting and Economics from Meredith College. She is also a Certified Public Accountant, certified by the State of New York since 2016.

About Fulcrum

Fulcrum Equity Partners is an Atlanta-based growth equity firm that gives entrepreneurs the capital and hands-on support they need to take their companies further, faster. Fulcrum invests in healthcare services and B2B tech executives searching for $5 million to $35 million of equity in minority and majority growth opportunities. Fulcrum's partners believe in building businesses the right way, meeting teams where they are, and helping them imagine a bigger and brighter future by building the right systems, processes, teams, and culture. All of that starts with the right experience, the right support, and the right relationship. Learn more at[FD1] http://www.fulcrumep.com.

