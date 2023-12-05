Kelly Delaney returns to the publishing scene with the release of 'A Roll of the Dice (Luke's Story)'

New book sheds light destructive effects of gambling addiction on individuals and their families

MELBOURNE, Australia, Dec. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Earlier this year, Kelly Delaney published her debut book titled "A Game of Chance," which chronicled her inspiring journey of finding hope after trauma. This November, the author is back with the continuing story of their family with the release of "A Roll of the Dice (Luke's Story)" (published by Balboa Press AU).

Book 2 gives readers an idea of the desperate lengths Luke went to in order to find money to fund his gambling addiction. Money was everything to Luke — and he could never envision a life where he would ever have enough of it. In this book, Delaney imagines what life must have been like for her former husband as he battled his demons, which were driven by his need to achieve financial success.

"This story is real, raw and true. It shows human nature at its most desperate," the author states. I hope readers can take away the message that gambling can destroy relationships, futures, trust and safety. That it can destroy the pure existence of people."

"A Roll of the Dice (Luke's Story)" brings awareness to the devastating consequences of gambling addiction for both individuals and their loved ones. It is Delaney's hope that Luke's story will also serve as a lesson to others on how to avoid problems in the first place. Visit https://www.balboapress.com/en-au/bookstore/bookdetails/846383-a-roll-of-the-dice to get a copy.

"A Roll of the Dice (Luke's Story)"

By Kelly Delaney

Softcover | 5 x 8in | 182 pages | ISBN 9781982298593

E-Book | 182 pages | ISBN 9781982298609

Available at Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the Author

Kelly Delaney lives a peaceful life with her husband Gary and their dog Riley in country Victoria, Australia. The children in the book are now adults with their own families, which is a source of constant joy to the author. She has learnt to enjoy each day for what it is and to let go of the past stresses and fears. Living in the present and enjoying simple pleasures brings peace to all their lives. Visit kellydauthor.com for more details about her works.

Balboa Press Australia is a division of Hay House, Inc., a leading provider in publishing products that specialise in self-help and the mind, body and spirit genre. Through an alliance with the worldwide self-publishing leader Author Solutions, LLC, authors benefit from the leadership of Hay House Publishing and the speed-to-market advantages of the Author Solutions self-publishing model. For more information or to start publishing today, visit balboapress.com.au or call 1-800-844-925.

Media Contact

Marketing Services, BalboaPressAU, 1-800-844-925, [email protected], https://www.balboapress.com/en-au/bookstore/bookdetails/846383-a-roll-of-the-dice

SOURCE BalboaPressAU