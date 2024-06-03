Kelly L. McNamee Recognized on City & State's 2024 'Above & Beyond: Pride' List

Kelly L. McNamee, a shareholder in the Litigation Practice of the global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP's Albany office, has been named to City & State's 2024 "Above & Beyond: Pride" list. McNamee has previously been recognized on City & State's "Power of Diversity: Pride 100" list.

ALBANY, N.Y., June 3, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Kelly L. McNamee, a shareholder in the Litigation Practice of the global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP's Albany office, has been named to City & State's 2024 "Above & Beyond: Pride" list. McNamee has previously been recognized on City & State's "Power of Diversity: Pride 100" list.

According to City & State, the inaugural list recognizes 50 New Yorkers, across various sectors including politics, business, nonprofits, advocacy and beyond, for their efforts supporting the LGBTQ+ community. The new list replaces City & State's "Power of Diversity: Pride 100" list that will return in 2025.

McNamee focuses her litigation practice on media and First Amendment law, with an emphasis on defending news and entertainment organizations from newsgathering and publication-related claims, including defamation matters. McNamee also routinely represents press clients in matters involving applications for access to court proceedings and records, as well as in freedom of information law cases in federal and state courts. McNamee also has extensive experience representing clients in comprehensive energy regulatory proceedings in the Northeast. Her energy law practice is focused on the representation of national and international corporations that own and operate electric generating facilities in proceedings before the New York Public Service Commission and the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission.

An active member of the community, McNamee serves as an executive committee member of Girls Inc. of the Greater Capital Region. She is a member of the Law360 Editorial Advisory Board for Media & Entertainment and has been recognized by The Best Lawyers in America, The Legal 500 United States, and Albany Business Review for her work in the energy and litigation sectors.

