Kelly Meerbott Unveils Dynamic New Brand & Site, Showcasing World-Class Leadership Coaching

PHILADELPHIA, Oct. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Renowned Executive Leadership Coach, Kelly Meerbott, announces the launch of her revitalized website and brand. Designed with precision and clarity by the talented team at Tail of Two Creatives, the website is a testament to Kelly's commitment to fostering leadership that is agile, resilient, and purpose-driven but also reflects our fresh brand for the future.

"The newly launched website brilliantly captures the essence of what we offer," says Meerbott. "Our unique, customized change management process has been meticulously designed over the years, and I'm truly delighted to have a platform that reflects our mission so effectively." The website offers an in-depth look at Meerbott's services and expertise.

With a focus on building agile, resilient, and purpose-led individuals and organizations, Kelly helps companies stay ahead of the curve in the fast evolving business landscape by being resilient. "Resilience is no longer just an advantage. It's a necessity," Kelly emphasizes.

Discover Kelly Meerbott's offerings under our exciting new brand:

Leadership Development Programs for Individuals & Organizations

Thrive® Lightning Transformation For Exceptional Leaders

Power Hour: One Hour, One Problem

SOAR® Executive DEIA Empowerment

As well as: Leadership Development; Organizational Development & Transformation; Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, Accessibility & Belonging Programs; and Facilitation & Training. Kelly crafts human-first solutions that align with the evolving demands of the modern workplace.

Explore the new brand and website at kellymeerbott.com.

About Kelly Meerbott

Kelly Meerbott is a sought-after keynote, TEDx speaker, author, podcast host, and an award-winning leadership expert. Thanks to her father, professional golfer on the PGA Tour with 80 top 10 finishes George Burns III, she learned early on how powerful a great coach can be. Kelly has worked with executives, the C-suite, and senior military officers. Her unique trauma-informed approach and PTSD training inform her strategies from personal coaching to DEIA to organizational transformation — with 90% of clients achieving their goals. Kelly graduated from the College of Holy Cross, and is the author of From Burnout To Bliss.

