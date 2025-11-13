Kelowna-Based Prendergast Digital Solutions Launches Offering Approachable Digital Transformation

We've built this company to help organizations connect the dots between strategy, technology, and execution. Our goal is to make digital transformation approachable for every business and to turn technology into a measurable advantage. Post this

"We've built this company to help organizations connect the dots between strategy, technology, and execution and to make digital transformation approachable for every business," said Morley Prendergast, Founder and Principal Architect. "Our goal is to make enterprise architecture practical, turning digital transformation into a measurable advantage for mid-market and enterprise clients."

Operating from Kelowna, British Columbia, the company serves clients across Canada and the U.S. Its service portfolio includes:

Digital Transformation Advisory

Enterprise & Solution Architecture

Data Architecture & AI Enablement

ERP Implementation

CRM Implementation

Systems Integration

Governance & IT Frameworks

Change Management & Training

Prendergast Digital Solutions emphasizes clear communication, measurable business outcomes, and sustainable IT strategies designed to drive profitability, operational excellence, and long-term business growth. Central to its mission is making technology and digital transformation approachable, helping businesses confidently adopt and integrate modern solutions that align with their goals.

About Prendergast Digital Solutions Inc.

Founded in 2025 and headquartered in Kelowna, BC, Prendergast Digital Solutions Inc. is a Canadian IT consulting and enterprise architecture firm specializing in digital transformation, ERP/CRM systems, and systems integration. The company partners with businesses across industries to architect and implement solutions that accelerate growth, efficiency, and digital innovation.

Website: https://prendergastdigital.com

Media Contact:

Morley Prendergast

Founder & Principal Architect

[email protected]

https://prendergastdigital.com

