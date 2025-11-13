Kelowna-Based Prendergast Digital Solutions Launches Offering Approachable Digital Transformation

Prendergast Digital Solutions Inc., based in Kelowna, BC, launches to help Canadian small and medium-sized enterprises modernize operations and achieve measurable results through approachable, enterprise-grade digital transformation and technology consulting.
KELOWNA, BC, Nov. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Prendergast Digital Solutions Inc. today announced its official incorporation and launch, marking a significant milestone in delivering enterprise-grade IT consulting, business modernization, and digital transformation services tailored for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs). Founded by Morley Prendergast, an Enterprise Architect with extensive experience in ERP, CRM, and system integration, the firm is positioned to help organizations modernize operations and unlock business value through practical, approachable technology consulting.
With deep expertise in leading enterprise platforms including Salesforce, SAP Business One, and MuleSoft, Prendergast Digital Solutions provides end-to-end consulting from strategy and architecture to implementation and governance. The company delivers measurable outcomes for clients seeking to align business processes with scalable, secure, and future-ready digital platforms. Drawing on years of hands-on experience implementing enterprise systems, Morley Prendergast helps organizations advance core functions across Finance, Sales, Marketing, Operations, and Service, always with a focus on leveraging technology to strengthen business performance.
"We've built this company to help organizations connect the dots between strategy, technology, and execution and to make digital transformation approachable for every business," said Morley Prendergast, Founder and Principal Architect. "Our goal is to make enterprise architecture practical, turning digital transformation into a measurable advantage for mid-market and enterprise clients."
Operating from Kelowna, British Columbia, the company serves clients across Canada and the U.S. Its service portfolio includes:
- Digital Transformation Advisory
- Enterprise & Solution Architecture
- Data Architecture & AI Enablement
- ERP Implementation
- CRM Implementation
- Systems Integration
- Governance & IT Frameworks
- Change Management & Training
Prendergast Digital Solutions emphasizes clear communication, measurable business outcomes, and sustainable IT strategies designed to drive profitability, operational excellence, and long-term business growth. Central to its mission is making technology and digital transformation approachable, helping businesses confidently adopt and integrate modern solutions that align with their goals.
About Prendergast Digital Solutions Inc.
Founded in 2025 and headquartered in Kelowna, BC, Prendergast Digital Solutions Inc. is a Canadian IT consulting and enterprise architecture firm specializing in digital transformation, ERP/CRM systems, and systems integration. The company partners with businesses across industries to architect and implement solutions that accelerate growth, efficiency, and digital innovation.
Website: https://prendergastdigital.com
Media Contact:
Morley Prendergast
Founder & Principal Architect
https://prendergastdigital.com
