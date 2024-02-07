Kelvin Group and Southfield Capital Announce Acquisition of RC&E, Inc., a Leading Provider in Mission-critical Refrigeration

This partnership with a high-valued brand such as RC&E marks a strategic move for us into Texas and the greater Midwest, further expanding our national footprint and reinforcing our commitment to excellence in industrial refrigeration. Post this

"We are extremely excited to be part of the Kelvin Group family of companies," said Russell Munday, former owner of RC&E. "RC&E found an ideal partner in Kelvin Group and we share the values that focus on being a great place to work, innovation, employee development and taking care of customers. Kelvin Group's national scale and resources will enable RC&E to continue its growth in Texas and beyond."

Founded in 1997 by three sector visionaries, RC&E emerged from a modest provider of refrigeration engineering and construction services to the food and beverage processing and storage industry to a powerhouse of expertise and customer satisfaction under the leadership of its founding partners.

Throughout its growth, RC&E's founders remained actively engaged in day-to-day operations, fostering a culture of teamwork and dedication that propelled the company to success as it expanded to a full-service provider with offerings including maintenance services, engineering, facilities modeling, project management, industrial insulation, parts, and process safety and risk management.

"We are thrilled to welcome RC&E into the Kelvin Group family," said Harry Gray, CEO at Kelvin Group. "This partnership with a high-valued brand such as RC&E marks a strategic move for us into Texas and the greater Midwest, further expanding our national footprint and reinforcing our commitment to excellence in industrial refrigeration. Together, we'll bring innovative solutions to a broader clientele, solidifying our position as a great employer and leader in the industry."

About Kelvin Group

Kelvin Group is a leader in the field of industrial and commercial mission-critical mechanical services, process safety management and environmental compliance. Its turnkey solutions provide design/installation and ongoing service and preventative maintenance of world-class mechanical systems for leaders in the food and beverage, cold storage, pharmaceutical, educational, health care, and process industries.

About RC&E, Inc.

Established by Jeffrey Smith, Larry Vaught, and Bill Ritzer in 1997, RC&E, Inc. has emerged as a prominent player in industrial refrigeration, evolving from its roots as Refrigeration, Construction, & Engineering, Inc. RC&E provides comprehensive services, including maintenance services, engineering, facilities modeling, project management, industrial insulation, parts, and process safety and risk management.

Media Contact

