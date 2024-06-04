Kelvin Group and Southfield Capital Announce RD&S's Strategic Acquisition of GMS Services, LLC

The GMS Services acquisition expands our offerings in the Mid-Atlantic/Southeast markets, provides a larger scope of services for our valued customers, and promises efficient and reliable solutions of commercial/industrial HVAC/R systems in the supermarket sector, said Harry Gray, CEO, Kelvin Group Post this

"Integrating GMS's services into our operations is a significant step forward in our growth strategy. It allows us to enhance our service offerings in the commercial space and provide a more robust solution to our clients across the full span of our regions." said Bil Sauer, President at RD&S. "We're excited to expand to meet the needs of industries relying on our commercial refrigeration systems."

"With the acquisition of GMS Services, we're expanding our offerings in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeast markets and providing a larger scope of services for our valued customers," said Harry Gray, CEO of Kelvin Group. "The collaboration between RD&S and GMS promises efficient and reliable solutions of commercial and industrial HVAC/R systems, specifically in the supermarket sector."

"We're thrilled to announce our new partnership with RD&S and Kelvin Group. This collaboration heralds a period of dynamic growth and innovation, marking a significant milestone for us." said David Moran, President and former owner of GMS. "By combining our experience with the expertise of RD&S and Kelvin Group, we're poised to deliver enhanced value to our clients. Moreover, by joining the Kelvin Group family, we are now positioned to provide extensive benefits and professional development opportunities for our associates. Our team is energized by the endless possibilities this acquisition brings."

About GMS Services, LLC

GMS Services, LLC was established in South Carolina to provide primarily commercial and industrial refrigeration services for the supermarket. Today, GMS Services LLC has locations in South Carolina, North Carolina, Georgia, Florida, and Ohio. With a team of experienced professionals with EPA, Novar, CPC, Danfoss, and other equipment and tool certifications, GMS provides a full range of maintenance, rebuild and repair services covering all areas of refrigeration.

About Kelvin Group

Kelvin Group is a national leader in the field of industrial and commercial mission-critical mechanical services, process safety management, environmental compliance and non-destructive testing. Its turnkey solutions provide design/installation, service and planned maintenance and testing and compliance of world-class mechanical systems for leaders in the food and beverage, cold storage, pharmaceutical, educational, health care, and process industries. Once engaged with customers, Kelvin Group assists business owners achieve mandated health, safety, environmental and regulatory compliance standards.

For more information, please visit www.kelvin.cool.

About Southfield Capital

Southfield Capital is a private equity firm that invests in high-growth, lower middle market companies in the outsourced business services sector. The firm targets companies with $4 - 15 million in EBITDA and partners with management to scale the business through a combination of organic and acquisition growth strategies.

For more information, please visit www.southfieldcapital.com.

