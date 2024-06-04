Kelvin Group and Southfield Capital Announce RD&S's Strategic Acquisition of GMS Services, LLC

Strategic acquisition marks a significant milestone in RD&S's growth trajectory, significantly expanding its geographic footprint within the Southeast and Great Lakes region as well as enhancing its commercial refrigeration service offerings
WILMINGTON, Mass, June 4, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Kelvin Group, and Southfield Capital, a premier lower market private equity firm, announced today that Refrigeration Design and Service, ("RD&S") an industrial and commercial mission critical mechanical services company headquartered in Fairless Hills, PA., has completed the acquisition of GMS Services, LLC ("GMS"), a commercial refrigeration and HVAC services provider headquartered in Charleston, SC. This acquisition marks a significant milestone in RD&S's growth trajectory, significantly expanding its geographic footprint within the Southeast and Great Lakes region as well as enhancing its commercial refrigeration service offerings. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.
With a wide range of service capabilities, GMS's solutions offer optimized tailored cooling systems for supermarkets, and other commercial needs. GMS's commitment to excellence provides refrigeration solutions that ensure efficiency and reliability for large and mid-sized supermarkets, food storage areas, walk/reach-in systems, ice machines and process cooling. Their solutions for commercial HVAC/R include dehumidification, central systems, underfloor systems, and indoor air quality.
"Integrating GMS's services into our operations is a significant step forward in our growth strategy. It allows us to enhance our service offerings in the commercial space and provide a more robust solution to our clients across the full span of our regions." said Bil Sauer, President at RD&S. "We're excited to expand to meet the needs of industries relying on our commercial refrigeration systems."
"With the acquisition of GMS Services, we're expanding our offerings in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeast markets and providing a larger scope of services for our valued customers," said Harry Gray, CEO of Kelvin Group. "The collaboration between RD&S and GMS promises efficient and reliable solutions of commercial and industrial HVAC/R systems, specifically in the supermarket sector."
"We're thrilled to announce our new partnership with RD&S and Kelvin Group. This collaboration heralds a period of dynamic growth and innovation, marking a significant milestone for us." said David Moran, President and former owner of GMS. "By combining our experience with the expertise of RD&S and Kelvin Group, we're poised to deliver enhanced value to our clients. Moreover, by joining the Kelvin Group family, we are now positioned to provide extensive benefits and professional development opportunities for our associates. Our team is energized by the endless possibilities this acquisition brings."
About GMS Services, LLC
GMS Services, LLC was established in South Carolina to provide primarily commercial and industrial refrigeration services for the supermarket. Today, GMS Services LLC has locations in South Carolina, North Carolina, Georgia, Florida, and Ohio. With a team of experienced professionals with EPA, Novar, CPC, Danfoss, and other equipment and tool certifications, GMS provides a full range of maintenance, rebuild and repair services covering all areas of refrigeration.
About Kelvin Group
Kelvin Group is a national leader in the field of industrial and commercial mission-critical mechanical services, process safety management, environmental compliance and non-destructive testing. Its turnkey solutions provide design/installation, service and planned maintenance and testing and compliance of world-class mechanical systems for leaders in the food and beverage, cold storage, pharmaceutical, educational, health care, and process industries. Once engaged with customers, Kelvin Group assists business owners achieve mandated health, safety, environmental and regulatory compliance standards.
For more information, please visit www.kelvin.cool.
About Southfield Capital
Southfield Capital is a private equity firm that invests in high-growth, lower middle market companies in the outsourced business services sector. The firm targets companies with $4 - 15 million in EBITDA and partners with management to scale the business through a combination of organic and acquisition growth strategies.
For more information, please visit www.southfieldcapital.com.
