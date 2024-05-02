Kelvin Group and Southfield Capital Announce Refrigeration Design and Service's Strategic Acquisition of Dahm's Refrigeration Services

With the acquisition of Dahms, we're enhancing our service offerings in the Mid-Atlantic market and reinforcing our position as a leader in the industry. Post this

"We're excited to welcome the team at Dahm's Refrigeration Services to RD&S," said Bil Sauer, President at RD&S. "Their expertise in providing refrigeration solutions perfectly aligns with our mission to deliver unparalleled service excellence to our customers. We look forward to expanding our reach and enhancing our capabilities to better serve the diverse needs of industries relying on mission-critical refrigeration systems."

"With the acquisition of Dahms, we're enhancing our service offerings in the Mid-Atlantic market and reinforcing our position as a leader in the industry," said Harry Gray, CEO of Kelvin Group. "The addition of their skilled employees brings valuable knowledge to the RD&S team, positioning us for even greater success in meeting the evolving needs of our customers."

"This partnership not only marks a new chapter for our team but also opens up exciting opportunities for growth and innovation," said Dan Dahms, President and former owner of DRS. "By leveraging our years of experience alongside the resources and expertise of RD&S and Kelvin Group, we will now provide even greater value to our clients. I am incredibly excited about the promising future ahead as we embark on this journey together."

About RD&S

Refrigeration Design & Service, LLC (RD&S) is a leading industrial and commercial refrigeration contracting firm headquartered in metropolitan Philadelphia. RD&S is a leading manufacturer specializing in the fabrication and assembly of components, skid-mounted refrigeration systems, and control systems, with meticulous production of UL-inspected control panels and MCCs. These products are all carefully crafted and subsequently dispatched to facilities spanning the United States. In addition to construction and fabrication, RD&S provides a full range of maintenance, rebuild and repair services covering all areas of refrigeration.

About Kelvin Group

Kelvin Group is a leader in the field of industrial and commercial mission-critical mechanical services, process safety management and environmental compliance. Its turnkey solutions provide design/installation and ongoing service and preventative maintenance of world-class mechanical systems for leaders in the food and beverage, cold storage, pharmaceutical, educational, health care, and process industries.

Media Contact

Bill McCue, Kelvin Group, 1 7182087391, [email protected], kelvin.cool

SOURCE Kelvin Group