Kelvin Group and Southfield Capital Announce Strategic Acquisition of Advanced Examination Services

WILMINGTON, Mass., Dec. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Southfield Capital, a premier lower middle market private equity firm, and Kelvin Group, announced today the strategic acquisition of Advanced Examination Services (AES-NDT or the "Company"), a leading provider of non-destructive testing (NDT) services for the petroleum, chemical and agricultural industries. With today's acquisition, AES-NDT joins Kelvin Group's portfolio of brands, which currently includes ARC Mechanical, HCG Associates, and RD&S Refrigeration. Overall, it is Kelvin Group's ninth acquisition to date.
Headquartered in Torrance, CA, with regional offices in Lakeville, MN and East St. Louis, IL, AES-NDT is a collaboration of experienced personnel with the knowledge and integrity necessary to provide a safe, economic, and turnkey service. The Company guarantees effective and comprehensive NDT services to the petroleum, chemical, power, and agricultural industries. Over the past decade, its reputation, history of successful projects and client satisfaction has been well established. Today, AES-NDT is leading the industry with the newest and most advanced equipment and technology. With ever-changing processes, AES-NDT is a trustworthy team dedicated to retrieving accurate data for costly decisions.
Harry Gray, CEO, Kelvin Group, provided remarks on the recent addition to the company's portfolio. "We're excited to welcome the AES-NDT team into the Kelvin Group family of brands. Their sterling reputation for delivering innovative technical services to globally revered companies is a testament to their unparalleled expertise and unwavering commitment to safety and client satisfaction. This partnership presents an exciting opportunity for us to leverage AES's advanced non-destructive testing solutions, benefiting Kelvin's refrigeration customers, while concurrently fortifying HCG Associates' compliance offerings. Together, we're poised to elevate standards and deliver exceptional value across our spectrum of services."
"The integration of AESNDT into Kelvin Group is a testament to our shared values and vision for growth and success," said Adam Shideler, Owner, AES-NDT. "This partnership represents an exciting chapter in our journey, one that amplifies our capabilities and resources. Together, we'll continue our legacy of safety, excellence and quality, forging new paths and fostering collaborative solutions that redefine industry standards."
About Kelvin Group
Kelvin Group is a leader in the field of industrial and commercial mission-critical mechanical services, process safety management and environmental compliance. Its turnkey solutions provide design/installation and ongoing service and preventative maintenance of world-class mechanical systems for leaders in the food and beverage, cold storage, pharmaceutical, educational, health care, and process industries.
Media Contact
Bill McCue, McCuenications PR, 1 7182087391, [email protected], www.mccuenicationspr.com
SOURCE McCuenications PR
