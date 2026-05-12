Kelvin Group Announces ARC Mechanical's Acquisition of Mullally Bros Inc. to Expand Geographic Footprint Throughout the New England and Upstate New York Regions

Acquisition strengthens Kelvin Group's ability to support refrigeration and mechanical services customers across a broader regional network

WILMINGTON, Mass., May 12, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Kelvin Group ("Kelvin"), the leading national provider of industrial and commercial mission-critical mechanical refrigeration services, process safety management, and environmental compliance, announced today that ARC Mechanical, a Kelvin Group company, has acquired Mullally Bros., Inc., a leading refrigeration and mechanical services provider based in Troy, New York. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Founded in 1945, Mullally Bros. specializes in delivering maintenance, installation, and design services for industrial food and beverage processing and cold storage distribution facilities. The company's expertise ranges from deep experience supporting customers within the cheese and dairy industry to designing, building and servicing specialty applications such as the Lake Placid Olympic Complex as well as college and municipal ice arenas. The company is recognized for its experienced workforce, strong customer relationships, and commitment to responsive service and technical excellence throughout the New England and Upstate New York regions.

The acquisition expands ARC Mechanical's geographic footprint throughout the New England and Upstate New York regions and strengthens Kelvin Group's ability to support customers across a broader regional network.

"Mullally Bros. has built an impressive legacy over the past 80 years, grounded in customer service, technical expertise, and strong relationships," said Joseph Andrade, President of ARC Mechanical. "We have tremendous respect for the business the Mullally team has built, and we are excited to partner together as part of the Kelvin platform."

"We believe ARC Mechanical and Kelvin Group are the right long-term home for our team and customers," said Joe Stump, President of Mullally Bros. "Their commitment to service, technical excellence, and customer relationships closely aligns with the values that have guided our business for decades, and we're excited about the opportunities this partnership creates for our employees and customers alike."

"This acquisition represents another important step in Kelvin's continued growth strategy," said Harry Gray, CEO of Kelvin Group. "Mullally Bros. strengthens our presence in the New England and New York regions and further enhances our ability to provide customers with local expertise backed by the resources and capabilities of a national platform."

Operating under the ARC Mechanical brand, the team will continue serving customers from its Troy office with the added support of Kelvin Group's nationwide network and capabilities.

Clew Partners served as the buy-side advisor to Kelvin. Finn, Dixon & Herling provided legal counsel to Kelvin and Southfield Capital.

About Mullally Bros., Inc.

Mullally Bros., Inc. is a full-service industrial refrigeration and mechanical contractor headquartered in Troy, New York. Since 1945, the company has provided refrigeration, HVAC, and mechanical services to commercial and industrial customers throughout the New England and New York regions. Known for its responsive service and experienced technicians, Mullally Bros. delivers installation, maintenance, and repair solutions across a wide range of industries.

About ARC Mechanical

ARC Mechanical is a leading provider of industrial and commercial refrigeration, HVAC, and mechanical services throughout the Northeast. As part of Kelvin Group, ARC delivers engineering, construction, service, and maintenance solutions for mission-critical facilities across a wide range of industries.

About Kelvin Group

Kelvin Group is a national leader in mission-critical refrigeration lifecycle partner, uniquely positioned to deliver end-to-end solutions across design, construction, maintenance, and protection. Serving cold storage, food and beverage, grocery, pharmaceutical, and industrial sectors, Kelvin Group combines national reach with local expertise and integrated compliance capabilities to ensure operational continuity at every stage.

For more information, please visit www.kelvin.cool.

About Southfield Capital

Southfield Capital is a private equity firm that invests in high-growth, lower middle market companies in the business services sector. The firm targets companies with $4 - 20 million in EBITDA and partners with management to scale the business through a combination of organic and acquisition growth strategies.

For more information, please visit www.southfieldcapital.com.

Media Contact

Bill McCue, Kelvin Group, 1 7182087391, [email protected], www.kelvin.cool

SOURCE Kelvin Group