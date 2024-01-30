Kelvin Group Appoints Robert Steele as President of ARC Mechanical

Proven leader and industry veteran brings more than 35 years of experience to ARC
WILMINGTON, Mass., Jan. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Kelvin Group announced today that Robert (Bob) Steele has joined ARC Mechanical (ARC) as President. Steele brings a wealth of industry knowledge, experience, and strong leadership to the organization. He will be based out of ARC's headquarters in Wilmington, Mass., and report directly to Harry Gray, CEO, Kelvin Group.
With more than 35 years of industry expertise, Steele is a proven leader in industrial and facilities services businesses with a specific focus on projects, services, utilities, energy efficiency, HVAC/R, and sustainability. As a senior executive and key leader at Johnson Controls International (JCI), he held multiple leadership positions of increasing responsibility and gained diverse expertise in sales, engineering, finance, operations, and service. Most recently, Steele was the leader of JCI's high-growth Northeast Region, spearheading a large, geographically distributed team of technical professionals
"We are thrilled to welcome Bob as our new President at ARC Mechanical," said Harry Gray. "His wealth of experience and leadership qualities align perfectly with ARC's vision for the future. Bob will play a pivotal role in steering the company toward continued success."
Steele holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Mechanical Engineering from Northeastern University and a Masters of Business Administration from Boston College.
About ARC Mechanical
ARC Mechanical (ARC) is the largest independent commercial and industrial mission critical mechanical services company in New England. ARC is a leading provider of refrigeration and HVAC system design, installation, and aftermarket support. In addition to providing new systems solutions, equipment maintenance and repair for industrial and commercial refrigeration and HVAC installations, ARC provides alternative refrigerant evaluations, freezing/cooling response assessments, energy studies, and compliance consultation.
About Kelvin Group
Kelvin Group is a leader in the field of industrial and commercial mission-critical mechanical services, process safety management and environmental compliance. Its turnkey solutions provide design/installation and ongoing service and preventative maintenance of world-class mechanical systems for leaders in the food and beverage, cold storage, pharmaceutical, educational, health care, and process industries.
Media Contact
Bill McCue, Kelvin Group, 1 7182087391, [email protected], https://kelvin.cool/
SOURCE Kelvin Group
Share this article