Kelvin Group Appoints Robert Steele as President of ARC Mechanical

"We are thrilled to welcome Bob as our new President at ARC Mechanical," said Harry Gray. "His wealth of experience and leadership qualities align perfectly with ARC's vision for the future. Bob will play a pivotal role in steering the company toward continued success."

Steele holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Mechanical Engineering from Northeastern University and a Masters of Business Administration from Boston College.

About ARC Mechanical

ARC Mechanical (ARC) is the largest independent commercial and industrial mission critical mechanical services company in New England. ARC is a leading provider of refrigeration and HVAC system design, installation, and aftermarket support. In addition to providing new systems solutions, equipment maintenance and repair for industrial and commercial refrigeration and HVAC installations, ARC provides alternative refrigerant evaluations, freezing/cooling response assessments, energy studies, and compliance consultation.

About Kelvin Group

Kelvin Group is a leader in the field of industrial and commercial mission-critical mechanical services, process safety management and environmental compliance. Its turnkey solutions provide design/installation and ongoing service and preventative maintenance of world-class mechanical systems for leaders in the food and beverage, cold storage, pharmaceutical, educational, health care, and process industries.

