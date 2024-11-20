Kelvin Group Enhances National Process Safety and Risk Management Compliance Services Capabilities with Acquistion of JS Compliance, LLC

Kelvin's strength as a leading national company lies in building long-term client partnerships based on trust, adaptability, and a deep commitment to safety. This acquisition enables us to offer even more robust solutions for managing compliance, ensuring clients can operate safely and effectively. Post this

"I could not think of a better fit for JS Compliance," said Jeanette "Jet" Stiffler, Founder and President of JS Compliance, LLC. "Our mission has always been to prioritize people, both in our workplace and in the solutions we provide to clients. With Kelvin, we're able to expand that mission, offering greater support to our employees and clients as we help them navigate the complexities of safety and compliance."

"Welcoming Jet Stiffler and her talented group into Kelvin is a significant milestone, and we're ready to achieve even greater things together," said Kelvin CEO Harry Gray. "Kelvin's strength as a leading national company lies in building long-term client partnerships based on trust, adaptability, and a deep commitment to safety. This acquisition enables us to offer even more robust solutions for managing compliance, ensuring clients can operate safely and effectively."

This acquisition further establishes Kelvin as a leader in the process safety management and risk management space and represents another successful addition to Kelvin Group. Other recent acquisitions include GMS Services, LLC, Dahms Refrigeration Services, and RC&E Inc.

About JS Compliance

JS Compliance is a nationwide leader in Process Safety and Risk Management, dedicated to supporting chemical processing facilities, manufacturers, and users of highly hazardous chemicals. With a mission to deliver reliable, cost-effective products and services for compliance with OSHA and EPA regulations, JS Compliance is committed to building lasting partnerships that prioritize safety and protect people and the environment from hazardous chemicals. The organization develops comprehensive programs, policies, and tools that protect personnel and business assets, helping clients prevent unnecessary releases and reduce risks of employee exposures and environmental impacts. For more information, please visit https://jscompliance.com/.

About Kelvin Group

Kelvin Group is a national leader in the field of industrial and commercial mission-critical mechanical services, process safety management, environmental compliance and non-destructive testing. Its turnkey solutions provide design/installation, service and planned maintenance and testing and compliance of world-class mechanical systems for leaders in the food and beverage, cold storage, pharmaceutical, educational, health care, and process industries. Once engaged with customers, Kelvin Group assists business owners achieve mandated health, safety, environmental and regulatory compliance standards. For more information, please visit www.kelvin.cool.

About Southfield Capital

Southfield Capital is a private equity firm that invests in high-growth, lower middle market companies in the outsourced business services sector. The firm targets companies with $4 – 15 million in EBITDA and partners with management to scale the business through a combination of organic and acquisition growth strategies. For more information, please visit www.southfieldcapital.com.

