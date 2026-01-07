Kelvin Group Expands Coast-to-Coast with Acquisition of PermaCold Engineering, Inc.

PermaCold's deep technical expertise, admired technician team, and customer service focus make them a natural partner for Kelvin. Together, we look forward to offering an enhanced set of capabilities to support our combined national customer base, said Harry Gray, CEO of Kelvin. Post this

This strategic move strengthens Kelvin's capabilities and reinforces its leadership in delivering advanced refrigeration systems and services nationwide, extends Kelvin's geographic density to the Pacific Northwest and grows the company's portfolio of premier brands, which includes ARC Mechanical; Refrigeration Design and Service; RC&E, LLC; HCG Associates; and JS Compliance. With this transaction, Kelvin has now completed more than 15 acquisitions since partnering with Southfield Capital in 2017.

"When we decided to sell, Randy and I were adamant in locating an organization that shares our company's culture and values relating to customers and employees, and Kelvin more than achieved this goal," said Steve Jackson, President of PermaCold. "We're excited to leverage Kelvin's national footprint to better serve our customers while staying true to the values that have guided us for more than 30 years."

"Kelvin's acquisition of PermaCold represents an exciting milestone as the company continues its national expansion strategy by entering the Pacific Northwest," said Harry Gray, CEO of Kelvin. "PermaCold's deep technical expertise, admired technician team, and customer service focus make them a natural partner for Kelvin. Together, we look forward to offering an enhanced set of capabilities to support our combined national customer base."

As part of the transition, Brian Cronk, PermaCold's Chief Operations Officer, will assume the role of President.

About PermaCold Engineering, Inc.

PermaCold Engineering, Inc. is a Portland, Oregon–based leader in custom-designed industrial refrigeration systems. Specializing in energy-efficient and environmentally responsible solutions, PermaCold pioneers the use of natural refrigerants such as CO₂ and ammonia to deliver sustainable, high-performance cooling systems. Serving the food, beverage, cold storage, and pharmaceutical industries, PermaCold provides engineering, installation, maintenance, and consulting services throughout the Pacific Northwest and beyond. For more information, please visit www.permacold.com.

About Kelvin Group

Kelvin Group is a national leader in the field of industrial and commercial mission-critical mechanical services, process safety management, and environmental compliance. Its turnkey solutions provide design/installation, service and planned maintenance and testing and compliance of world-class mechanical systems for leaders in the food and beverage, cold storage, pharmaceutical, educational, health care, and process industries. Once engaged with customers, Kelvin Group assists business owners achieve mandated health, safety, environmental and regulatory compliance standards. For more information, please visit www.kelvin.cool.

About Southfield Capital

Southfield Capital is a private equity firm that invests in high-growth, lower middle market companies in the business services sector. The firm targets companies with $4 - 20 million in EBITDA and partners with management to scale the business through a combination of organic and acquisition growth strategies. For more information, please visit www.southfieldcapital.com.

