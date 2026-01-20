Kelvin Group introduces the Nation's Largest, Fastest Growing Industrial Refrigeration Compliance Platform, with Sotera, the merger of JS Compliance and HCG Associates

Our clients in regulated industrial and food processing operations will now benefit from an unmatched full-service national platform that delivers compliance, safety, and peace of mind, said Harry Gray, CEO of Kelvin Group. Post this

"Since launching JS Compliance to address OSHA's PSM requirements, our mission has always been to protect people, property, and the environment," said Jet Stiffler, founder and President of JS Compliance. "Joining Kelvin Group and merging with HCG allows us to scale these services nationwide and advance safety standards within industrial refrigeration, cold storage, and food processing facilities."

HCG Associates has built a reputation for delivering tailored compliance strategies and engineering solutions for ammonia refrigeration systems.

"HCG has always prioritized tailored, high-quality compliance solutions," said Scott Sweet, founder and President of HCG Associates. "The merger with JSC under Kelvin Group allows us to combine expertise and resources to deliver a unified platform serving industries nationwide with unmatched depth and consistency."

"By combining the deep PSM and ARM expertise of JS Compliance and HCG Associates, we are cementing Kelvin Group's position as the leader in industrial refrigeration compliance," said Harry Gray, CEO of Kelvin Group. "Our clients in regulated industrial and food processing operations will now benefit from an unmatched full-service national platform that delivers compliance, safety, and peace of mind."

By uniting expertise, technology, and resources, the newly integrated national platform will offer the broadest geographic coverage within the industry, the most comprehensive compliance service offerings, and streamlined processes that support the evolving demands of our clients within industrial and commercial markets.

As part of the integration, Scott Sweet will assume the role of President of Sotera, Kelvin Group's compliance division, while Jet Stiffler will join Kelvin Group's executive team as Chief Compliance Officer.

About Kelvin Group

Kelvin Group is a national leader in the field of industrial and commercial mission-critical mechanical services, process safety management, and environmental compliance. Its turnkey solutions provide design/installation, service and planned maintenance and testing and compliance of world-class mechanical systems for leaders in the food and beverage, cold storage, pharmaceutical, educational, health care, and process industries. Once engaged with customers, Kelvin Group assists business owners achieve mandated health, safety, environmental and regulatory compliance standards.

For more information, please visit www.kelvin.cool.

About Southfield Capital

Southfield Capital is a private equity firm that invests in high-growth, lower middle market companies in the business services sector. The firm targets companies with $4 - 20 million in EBITDA and partners with management to scale the business through a combination of organic and acquisition growth strategies.

For more information, please visit www.southfieldcapital.com.

About Sotera

Sotera is the nation's largest and fastest growing industrial refrigeration compliance platform, formed through the merger of JS Compliance and HCG Associates under Kelvin Group. Sotera delivers comprehensive Process Safety Management (PSM), Risk Management Program (RMP), and Ammonia Refrigeration Management (ARM) services, helping industrial and commercial customers operate safely, efficiently, and in full regulatory compliance. By combining deep technical expertise, innovative solutions, and nationwide reach, Sotera provides scalable, client-centered services that span industries across the United States.

Media Contact

Bill McCue, Kelvin Group, 1 7182087391, [email protected], kelvin.cool

Twitter

SOURCE Kelvin Group