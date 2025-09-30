KEMI Expands Commitment to Excellence with Wisedocs' AI-Powered Claims Document Reviews

"KEMI's AI Medical Records Review program sets a new benchmark for state funds," said Connor Atchison, CEO of Wisedocs. "By combining best-in-class AI with expert oversight, insurers can strengthen governance, boost efficiency, and improve service to policyholders." Post this

"We are always looking for innovative solutions that help us serve our injured workers and policyholders more effectively," said Scott Brown, Legal Manager at KEMI, who oversees all litigated workers' compensation claims, both federal and state. "Wisedocs' platform provides the speed, reliability, and ease of use we need to enhance our claims process while staying aligned with our mission to deliver superior service to Kentucky's employers and employees."

"KEMI's Artificial Intelligence Medical Records Review program sets a benchmark for state funds nationwide," said Connor Atchison, CEO & Co-Founder of Wisedocs. "By leveraging best-in-class AI and expert oversight across entire claims files, insurers can strengthen governance, support efficient operations, and further improve service to policyholders. Wisedocs is proud to partner with KEMI in shaping the future of workers' compensation."

Through this collaboration, Wisedocs' end-to-end platform will bring additional structure, governance, and scale to KEMI's claims documentation processes, reinforcing its position as an innovative and trusted workers' compensation provider.

About Wisedocs

Wisedocs is the market leader in AI-powered claims document reviews, delivering end-to-end clarity across medical records, legal files, and supporting claim documents. With configurable workflows, expert oversight, and enterprise-grade governance, Wisedocs enables insurers and legal teams to manage entire claims files with efficiency, clarity, and confidence. Trusted by state funds, carriers, and law firms, Wisedocs is setting the standard for claims documentation in the modern era.

About KEMI

Kentucky Employers' Mutual Insurance (KEMI) is the largest provider of workers' compensation insurance in Kentucky, serving policyholders in all 120 counties. With a focus on financial strength, service excellence, and protecting Kentucky's workforce, KEMI delivers reliable coverage and industry-leading claims service to employers and employees across the Commonwealth.

For more information on how Wisedocs partners with state funds and carriers, visit wisedocs.ai

