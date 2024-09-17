Kemp Klein Announces the Addition of Margaret Lindauer As Associate

Brian Rolfe, CEO and President of Kemp Klein, stated, "We are very excited to welcome Margaret to our team. Her versatility and experience will allow us to perpetuate the firm's accelerated growth." Post this

Brian Rolfe, CEO and President of Kemp Klein, stated, "We are very excited to welcome Margaret to our team. Her versatility and experience will allow us to perpetuate the firm's accelerated growth."

Margaret grew up in Chelsea, Michigan before moving to Chicago to complete her studies. While she was in Chicago, she attended DePaul University, where she received a Bachelor of Arts and Social Sciences in Political Science in 2017. During that time, she received a Fulbright Scholarship to travel to Japan, studied for a semester in London, where she worked for the Prime Minister's office, interned in the United States Senate, and worked for a Representative in the Illinois House of Representatives, where she was recognized for her research on nuclear power plants.

"I am thrilled to join the Kemp Klein team. I look forward to bringing my legal and tax experience to the firm to serve clients and contribute to the firm's practice teams," said Lindauer.

Ms. Lindauer earned her Juris Doctor from the University of Illinois Chicago School of Law in 2020. During her time there, she was a member of the Moot Court Team and gained experience working with the Cook County State Attorney's Office, the Illinois Attorney General's Office, and The Chicago Community Trust. She also holds ICLE's Probate & Estate Planning Certificate.

For more information, you can view Margaret's biography at https://kkue.com/margaret-lindauer/.

About Kemp Klein:

Kemp Klein is a full-service law firm dedicated to providing a wide array of legal services with the highest standards of excellence, integrity, and efficiency. With over 50 years of experience, our Midwest-based practice has grown to serve clients locally, nationally, and internationally. Our areas of expertise include estate planning, business and corporate law and litigation, probate and trust law and litigation, family law, bankruptcy and collections, employment law, real estate, landlord/tenant issues, and tax law.

For more information about our firm and services, please visit our official website at kkue.com.

Media Contact

Vito Curcuru, Kemp Klein, 586-215-4270, [email protected], https://kkue.com/

SOURCE Kemp Klein