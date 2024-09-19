Kemp Klein Law Firm Announces New Podcast "Pro Bono with Ed Nahhat"

"Ed's podcast will allow listeners to learn about our legal team, keep current on legal trends and hear stories that make our profession interesting and exciting from those who have lived them," commented Kemp Klein CEO and President Brian Rolfe. Post this

The first episode features Shareholder, Joseph P. Buttiglieri.

Joe provides insights that everyone can relate to, including:

Joe began his career in 1976, a time predating the internet and email. He reminisces of an era when communication primarily relied on phone calls and letters, highlighting the necessity for lawyers to adjust to advancing technologies.

Listeners will gain insights into Joe's motivations for entering the legal profession and his perspective on law as a cornerstone of a civil society, particularly shaped by his experiences during the 1960s.

The discussion not only showcases Joe's achievements as a successful litigator and highly sought-after mediator, but also imparts valuable lessons on adaptability, respect, and the enduring significance of personal integrity in the practice of law.

"Speaking with Ed allowed me to reflect on my career and how practicing law has changed over the years and how the main motivation will always remain providing the highest level of service to clients," said Joe.

"Ed's podcast will allow listeners to learn about our legal team, keep current on legal trends and hear stories that make our profession interesting and exciting from those who have lived them," commented Kemp Klein CEO and President Brian Rolfe.

Listen to the podcast: https://kkue.com/pro-bono-with-edward-nahhat-episode-01-joseph-p-

buttiglieri/ or on Spotify, Apple or watch on YouTube.

About Kemp Klein:

Kemp Klein is a full-service law firm committed to delivering a comprehensive range of legal services with the utmost professional standards of excellence, integrity, and efficiency. With over 50 years of experience, our Midwest-based practice has expanded to cater to clients at local, national, and international levels. Our expertise covers various areas, including estate planning, business/corporate law and litigation, probate and trust law and litigation, family law, bankruptcy and collections, employment, real estate, landlord/tenant, and tax law.

For more information about our firm and services, please visit our official website at https://kkue.com/.

Media Contact

Vito Curcuru, Kemp Klein, 586-215-4270, [email protected], https://kkue.com/

SOURCE Kemp Klein