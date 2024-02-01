Kemp Klein Law Firm Welcomes Attorney Amanda Afton Martin

"Amanda is joining us at an exciting time of growth for our firm. We are very pleased to welcome a new shareholder of Amanda's caliber to our team," said Brian Rolfe, CEO of Kemp Klein. Post this

"I was drawn to Kemp Klein for the opportunity to collaborate with professionals focusing in the same and complementary practice areas that will allow me to further expand my knowledge.

During my first month, I met with several attorneys and other professionals eager to share ideas and analyze our respective client matters together. I am grateful to join this welcoming team, dedicated to serving our clients."

Amanda serves families and businesses by developing wealth management strategies for clients to effectively manage and preserve their assets. This includes designing comprehensive estate plans, establishing business and charitable entities, and providing tax planning. She brings a distinctive combination of experience and education in taxation, estate planning and administration, and business law, offering valuable representation and guidance to clients at Kemp Klein.

Amanda Afton Martin is a contributor to The Institute of Continuing Legal Education. Additionally, Ms. Martin is honored to be a Fellow of the Oakland County Bar Foundation, which is committed to ensuring access to justice and promoting an understanding of the law in our community.

Amanda graduated from Michigan State University Law School and furthered her legal education at Wayne State University, where she earned a Master of Laws degree in Taxation. She also holds a Bachelor of Business Administration in Economics from Eastern Michigan University. She has practiced law for over 20 years.

About Kemp Klein:

Kemp Klein is a full-service law firm committed to delivering a comprehensive range of legal services with the utmost professional standards of excellence, integrity, and efficiency. With over 50 years of experience, our Midwest-based practice has expanded to cater to clients at local, national, and international levels. Our expertise covers various areas, including estate planning, business/corporate law and litigation, probate and trust law and litigation, family law, bankruptcy and collections, employment, real estate, landlord/tenant, and tax law.

For more detailed information about our firm and the services we offer, please visit our official website at kkue.com.

