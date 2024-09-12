Kemp Klein Law Firm Welcomes New Associate Tyler Knurek

Brian Rolfe, CEO and President of Kemp Klein, commented, "We are very pleased to have found an associate of Tyler's talent and experience. He is a welcome addition to the Kemp Klein team as we continue to grow the firm." Post this

"Joining Kemp Klein is an honor, and I am eager to contribute my passion and dedication in service to our clients. Alongside my new colleagues, we will seek to further our shared goal of continuing to better provide the finest advocacy and representation for every client we serve," said Knurek.



After earning his Bachelor of Arts from Central Michigan University, Knurek attended Wayne State University Law School, where he graduated cum laude in 2017. During his time in law school, he was a Dean's Scholar recipient and served as a senior member of the mock trial and moot court programs.

Tyler is licensed to practice law in the State of Michigan, the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Michigan, and the 6th Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals. Additionally, he is a member of the Probate and Estate Planning and Litigation sections of the Michigan Bar Association.

For more information, you can view Tyler's biography at kkue.com

About Kemp Klein:

Kemp Klein is a full-service law firm dedicated to providing a wide array of legal services with the highest standards of excellence, integrity, and efficiency. With over 50 years of experience, our Midwest-based practice has grown to serve clients locally, nationally, and internationally. Our areas of expertise include estate planning, business and corporate law and litigation, probate and trust law and litigation, family law, bankruptcy and collections, employment law, real estate, landlord/tenant issues, and tax law.

For more information about our firm and services, please visit our official website at kkue.com.

