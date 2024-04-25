Kemp Klein Law Firm Welcomes Senior Attorney Matthew W. Frank

"Kemp Klein presented me with an opportunity to grow my knowledge, work with a highly skilled team and to practice law at the highest levels for a broad range of clients in many industries," stated Matthew W. Frank." Post this

Brian Rolfe, CEO and President of Kemp Klein, expressed excitement about Matthew's arrival, citing his talent and expertise as valuable assets to the firm amidst its growing client base. "We are excited to welcome Matthew to the firm. Our practice groups are experiencing accelerated growth and his talent and expertise are welcome additions to Kemp Klein."

Aside from his expertise in bankruptcy law, Matthew also boasts significant experience in corporate and real estate transactions. He has negotiated various business deals involving real estate and business assets, alongside resolving difficult legal disputes. Matthew's capability to analyze, formalize, and implement both short and long-term corporate strategies empowers him to effectively fulfill clients' business objectives.

Throughout Matthew's professional career, he has demonstrated a dedication to delivering exceptional legal services customized to meet each client's individual requirements. Prioritizing tangible outcomes, he guarantees clients receive optimal representation in all their legal affairs. Clients rely on his adeptness to skillfully navigate the intricacies of corporate and real estate transactions with confidence and expertise.

Matthew graduated with his J.D. from Cooley Law School after receiving his B.A., from the University of Michigan – Dearborn. He earned recognition in the 2013 edition of Michigan Super Lawyers Rising Stars, which highlights the top 5% of attorneys in Michigan. He was specifically acknowledged for his expertise in Bankruptcy Law in 2018 by Lawyers of Distinction.

Matthew's biography can be found at https://kkue.com/matthew-w-frank/

About Kemp Klein:

Kemp Klein is a full-service law firm committed to delivering a comprehensive range of legal services with the utmost professional standards of excellence, integrity, and efficiency. With over 50 years of experience, our Midwest-based practice has expanded to cater to clients at local, national, and international levels. Our expertise covers various areas, including estate planning, business/corporate law and litigation, probate and trust law and litigation, family law, bankruptcy and collections, employment, real estate, landlord/tenant, and tax law.

For more detailed information about our firm and the services we offer, please visit our official website at https://kkue.com/

