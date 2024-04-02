Kemp Proteins and Columbia Biosciences Announce Strategic Partnership for Fluorophore Conjugation Solutions

"This strategic partnership will provide turnkey custom solutions for our biopharma, diagnostic and life science clients." - Michael Keefe, CEO, Kemp Proteins Post this

John Morseman, CEO of Columbia Biosciences commented, "The power of this partnership is the combination of complementary capabilities to provide clients with a rapid and efficient means to produce "tools" that will accelerate and drive research and development in diagnostics and therapeutics." Under the Partnership, Kemp Proteins will utilize its proven monoclonal antibody development and gene-to-protein capabilities to produce, purify and QC the antibodies/proteins for supply to Columbia Biosciences for fluorescent labeling. The final labeled product will be certified through Kemp's QC.

"We look forward to working with John and his team to provide the life science market with innovative and customized molecular tools and reagents. This strategic partnership will provide turnkey custom solutions for our biopharma, diagnostic and life science clients," said Michael Keefe, CEO for Kemp Proteins.

About Kemp Proteins (http://www.kempproteins.com)

Kemp Proteins (formerly Kempbio) is a leading provider of gene-to-protein, hybridoma and cell line development services. For more than 20 years, Kemp's team of protein problem-solvers has delivered best-in-class services that optimize productivity and mitigate risk for life sciences innovators developing protein-based products, including human and veterinary diagnostics, biopharmaceuticals, and vaccines. Kemp Proteins is a Six.02 Bioservices member company.

About Columbia Biosciences (http://www.columbiabiosciences.com)

Columbia Biosciences, based in Frederick, Maryland, is a biotechnology company that specializes in the development and production of high-quality fluorescent labeling reagents and assays. These products are used in a variety of research applications, including flow cytometry, microscopy, and in vitro diagnostics. Columbia Biosciences' mission is to provide innovative solutions to researchers and diagnostic developers, with a focus on developing products that are easy to use, highly sensitive, and cost-effective. The company offers a wide range of products, including fluorophores, antibody conjugates, assay kits as well as conjugation and assay development services, and has established partnerships with leading researchers and diagnostic companies around the world.

Media Contact

David Hicks, Kemp Proteins, 240-629-8924 x112, [email protected], www.kempproteins.com

SOURCE Kemp Proteins