Kemp Proteins' Awarded Subcontract to Develop Antibodies for the National Cancer Institute

To date, there are 943 antibodies to 567 antigen targets available on the NCI Antibody Portal. "Kemp Proteins is very excited to contribute to this fantastic resource for cancer researchers" stated Mike Keefe, CEO of Kemp Proteins. "The cancer research community needs standardized renewable affinity reagents that have gone through rigorous validation. Our team at Kemp Proteins will utilitze our suite of Molecular Device Clonepix2 sytems and state of the art screening and characterization services to provide NCI with high affinity reagents. We look forward to working with Leidos Biomed and the NCI team on this important initiative."

About the Subcontract

This project is 100% supported with federal funds provided by the National Institutes of Health's National Cancer Institute, under Leidos Biomed's Prime Contract No. 75N91019D00024. The content of this press release does not necessarily reflect the views or policies of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, nor does mention of trade names, commercial products, or organizations imply endorsement by the U.S. Government.

About Kemp Proteins (http://www.kempproteins.com)

Kemp Proteins is a privately-owned, USA-based contract research and manufacturing organization located in Frederick, MD. Kemp Proteins is a premier provider of customized solutions for protein-related challenges. We are "Protein Problem-Solvers" focused on delivering best-in-class gene-to-protein services that optimize productivity and mitigate risk for innovators across the life sciences. The company has over two decades of experience in production of proteins and antibodies for use in basic research, diagnostics and drug development at the pre-clinical stage. Core expertise consists of gene-to-protein expression in mammalian, insect, and E. coli, hybridoma and stable cell-line development, analytical protein characterization, and Upstream/ Downstream process discovery/ optimization.

Kemp Proteins' Process Discovery Services transition early therapeutic discovery programs to the biomanufacturing phase. Our teams identify key developability markers early in the discovery process while keeping scale and safety in mind. We use Process Analytical Tools in the initial discovery phase to identify the Critical Process Parameters required to derive Upstream and Downstream Processes that ensure Critical Quality Attributes are met. Once unit operations are defined for scale, we generate engineering and tox-material suitable for reference and NHP studies. The final processes are captured in Manufacturing Batch Records enabling seamless transitions to GMP facilities.

Kemp Proteins has experience expressing and purifying a wide range of proteins from antibodies to multi-protein complexes and virus-like particles. The company operates under an ISO9001- and ISO13485-certified Quality Management System and the animal care and use program is AAALAC-accredited.

