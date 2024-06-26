Kenall Adds KORE Technology to its Popular M4 Indigo-Clean EX Surgical Lighting Serie

"Designed and manufactured using the M4 Indigo-Clean EX platform as its base, the optics now utilize KORE technology's trapezoidal reflector to deliver the combination of optical efficiency and disinfection mission critical to successful surgical outcomes." - Karen Imberg, Clinical Affairs Director Post this

Keren Imberg, Kenall's Clinical Affairs Director for Indigo-Clean, states, "We're excited to announce the addition of KORE technology to our industry leading Indigo-Clean EX surgical suite fixture. Designed and manufactured using the M4 platform as its base, the optics now utilize KORE technology's trapezoidal reflector to deliver a powerful combination of optical efficiency and whole room disinfection; both mission critical to successful surgical outcomes."

Kenall Manufacturing, a Legrand company, was founded in Chicago, Illinois in 1963 and has built a reputation for durable lighting solutions of superior quality and exceptional value. Today, the company creates specialized solutions for the healthcare, cleanroom/containment, food processing, transportation, high abuse, and correctional lighting markets. Kenall luminaires are designed and manufactured in Kenosha, Wisconsin, and comply with the Buy American Act.

Legrand is the global specialist in electrical and digital building infrastructures. Its comprehensive offering of solutions for commercial, industrial, and residential markets makes it a benchmark for customers worldwide. The Group harnesses technological and societal trends with lasting impacts on buildings with the purpose of improving lives by transforming the spaces where people live, work and meet with electrical, digital infrastructures and connected solutions that are simple, innovative and sustainable. Drawing on an approach that involves all teams and stakeholders, Legrand is pursuing its strategy of profitable and sustainable growth driven by acquisitions and innovation, with a steady flow of new offerings—including Eliot connected products with enhanced value in use. The company is listed on Euronext Paris and is notably a component stock of the CAC 40 and CAC 40 ESG indexes (ISIN code FR0010307819). Legrand Group

