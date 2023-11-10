Kenall Introduces the CSSGI: A Budget-Friendly, Shallow Plenum Cleanroom Luminaire Suitable for ISO 3-8 Spaces

"The (CSSGI) luminaire offers a low-profile design suitable for installation into ISO 3-9 and BSL 1-4 cleanrooms, at a low total cost of ownership." Post this

Nate Heiking, Kenall's Product Development Engineering Manager, stated, "The new SimpleSeal CSSGI luminaire was developed in response to market demand. The luminaire offers a low-profile design suitable for installation into ISO 3-9 and BSL 1-4 cleanrooms, at a low total cost of ownership. The design also allows for ease of access to the internal housing and driver when installed, making it a more serviceable fixture than the competition."

The CSSGI is the newest addition to Kenall's robust portfolio of SimpleSeal sealed enclosure lighting. Kenall offers specific expertise in sealed, IP-rated lighting for cleanrooms and clean spaces. With over 60 years' experience in specialty lighting, and a vertically integrated manufacturing facility located in the heart of the Midwest, the Kenall name has become synonymous with quality lighting for challenging cleanroom environments.

About Kenall

Kenall Manufacturing, a Legrand company, was founded in Chicago, Illinois in 1963 and has built a reputation for durable lighting solutions of superior quality and exceptional value. Today, the company creates specialized solutions for the healthcare, cleanroom/containment, food processing, transportation, high abuse, and correctional lighting markets. Kenall luminaires are designed and manufactured in Kenosha, Wisconsin, and comply with the Buy American Act (manufactured in the United States with more than 50% of the component cost of US origin).

About Legrand

Legrand is the global specialist in electrical and digital building infrastructures. Its comprehensive offering of solutions for commercial, industrial, and residential markets makes it a benchmark for customers worldwide. The Group harnesses technological and societal trends with lasting impacts on buildings with the purpose of improving lives by transforming the spaces where people live, work and meet with electrical, digital infrastructures and connected solutions that are simple, innovative and sustainable. Drawing on an approach that involves all teams and stakeholders, Legrand is pursuing its strategy of profitable and sustainable growth driven by acquisitions and innovation, with a steady flow of new offerings—including Eliot connected products with enhanced value in use. Legrand reported sales of €6.1 billion in 2020. The company is listed on Euronext Paris and is notably a component stock of the CAC 40 and CAC 40 ESG indexes (ISIN code FR0010307819). Legrand Group

Media Contact

Joanne Cummins, Kenall Mfg, 2628919700, [email protected], www.kenall.com

SOURCE Kenall Mfg