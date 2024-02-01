Kenall Lighting Adds KORE Technology to Surgical Series, Expands Linear Series

"The 3" is an exciting extension of our Millenium Stretch series, one of the most popular and versatile linear products in Kenall's portfolio...giving it the subtle design aesthetic valued by today's lighting designers and architects." Nate Heiking, Product Development Engineering Manager Post this

This launch follows the introduction of Kenall's updated M4SEDI surgical suite luminaire. Because the surgical theater requires optimal visual acuity, Kenall has integrated its proprietary, powerful, and efficient KORE Technology™ into its industry leading M4 surgical series. This new optical engine provides full lens uniformity as well as glare and contrast control, so critical in surgical suites. While the price point remains unchanged, increased efficiency results in lower energy use, which translates into lower total cost of ownership.

Additionally, the new, lighter weight M4 housing provides greater ease of install. In addition to standard white, the M4SEDI is also available in green LED, which enhances monitor visibility during surgical procedures, reducing staff eye strain. The fixture is available in 2x4, 2x2, 1x4 and a new 1x2 size.

Kenall Manufacturing, a Legrand company, was founded in Chicago, Illinois in 1963 and has built a reputation for durable lighting solutions of superior quality and exceptional value. Today, the company creates specialized solutions for the healthcare, cleanroom/containment, food processing, transportation, high abuse, and correctional lighting markets. Kenall luminaires are designed and manufactured in Kenosha, Wisconsin, and comply with the Buy American Act.

Legrand is the global specialist in electrical and digital building infrastructures. Its comprehensive offering of solutions for commercial, industrial, and residential markets makes it a benchmark for customers worldwide. The Group harnesses technological and societal trends with lasting impacts on buildings with the purpose of improving lives by transforming the spaces where people live, work and meet with electrical, digital infrastructures and connected solutions that are simple, innovative and sustainable. Drawing on an approach that involves all teams and stakeholders, Legrand is pursuing its strategy of profitable and sustainable growth driven by acquisitions and innovation, with a steady flow of new offerings—including Eliot connected products with enhanced value in use. Legrand reported sales of €6.1 billion in 2020. The company is listed on Euronext Paris and is notably a component stock of the CAC 40 and CAC 40 ESG indexes (ISIN code FR0010307819). Legrand Group

