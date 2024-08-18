Kenall's New SimpleSeal CSSGI and MedMaster BHRT Selected for IES 2024 Progress Report

"As a manufacturer offering the most behavioral health light fixtures approved by the New York State Office of Mental Health, Kenall is pleased to add the BHRT to our long list of approved products." Patricia Rizzo, Senior Healthcare Product Manager Kenall Manufacturing Post this

Kenall's new SimpleSeal™ CSSGI is suitable for ISO 5-8 spaces, making it ideal for a wide range of needs in cleanroom and clean space environments. Featuring an edge-lit light engine, its design allows for minimal intrusion into the plenum space (1.7" depth) without compromising uniform lighting across the lens. The CSSGI was designed with access to the internal housing and driver when installed, making it a highly serviceable fixture. Available in a 'Buy American Act' compliant version, this luminaire is ideal for laboratories, food processing plants, pharmacies, pharmaceutical manufacturing, research centers and more.

"At just 1.7" in depth, Kenall is excited to offer the lowest profile cleanroom fixture available on the market for use in ISO 5-8 rated spaces. We are confident the fixture's uniform appearance, combined with the ability to service it from the room side, will satisfy both the aesthetic and operational requirements of conscientious cleanroom specifiers," said Gary Lalla, product manager.

Designed for behavioral health spaces, Kenall's new BHRT is ligature-resistant with a full, backlit LED array and high diffusion lens, providing uniform light levels. It features continuous lens retention and tamper-resistant fasteners for ligature prevention and meets the patient safety standards of the New York State Office of Mental Health for use in behavioral health settings. It is the only 24" Behavioral Health Round Troffer on the market to offer IP- and NSF-ratings, as well as an Indigo-Clean visible light disinfection technology option. It is also available with an ambient/exam, multi-function lamping option for over-the-bed applications (BHAERT).

Patricia Rizzo, Kenall's senior healthcare product marketing manager, said, "As a manufacturer offering the most behavioral health light fixtures approved by the New York State Office of Mental Health, Kenall is pleased to add the BHRT to our long list of approved products. Kenall has established an unparalleled position in behavioral health lighting by understanding the unique needs of these challenging environments. Our new 24" behavioral health round troffer is no exception, featuring an elegant, contoured shape, certified listings, and innovative tunable white and Indigo-Clean disinfecting technology options to add health and wellness benefits beyond standard ambient light."

Kenall is proud to be acknowledged by this esteemed group of IES professionals for the valuable lighting contribution the new CSSGI and BHRT series' make in cleanroom and behavioral health settings, respectively.

About Kenall

Kenall Manufacturing, an independent sector of Legrand, was founded in Chicago, Illinois in 1963 and has built a reputation for durable lighting solutions of superior quality and exceptional value. Today, the company creates unique solutions for the transportation, healthcare, cleanroom/containment, food processing, high abuse, and correctional lighting markets. Kenall luminaires are designed and manufactured in Kenosha, Wisconsin. For additional information, visit our about us page.

About Legrand

Legrand is the global specialist in electrical and digital building infrastructures. Its comprehensive offering of solutions for commercial, industrial, and residential markets makes it a benchmark for customers worldwide. The Group harnesses technological and societal trends with lasting impacts on buildings with the purpose of improving lives by transforming the spaces where people live, work and meet with electrical, digital infrastructures and connected solutions that are simple, innovative and sustainable. Drawing on an approach that involves all teams and stakeholders, Legrand is pursuing its strategy of profitable and sustainable growth driven by acquisitions and innovation, with a steady flow of new offerings—including Eliot connected products with enhanced value in use. Legrand reported sales of €6.1 billion in 2020. The company is listed on Euronext Paris and is notably a component stock of the CAC 40 and CAC 40 ESG indexes (ISIN code FR0010307819). Learn more about Legrand.us.

Media Contact

Joanne Cummins, Kenall Mfg, 2628919700

