Kendall Capital Achieves Milestone: Over $500 Million in Assets Under Management

"In the Washington metropolitan area, many households have diligently built significant assets and seek professional assistance to grow and manage their wealth," said Kendall. "We not only provide that expertise but take a personal approach with our clients, aiming to help them reach their financial goals and utilize their wealth in pursuit of their dreams and desired lifestyle."

Kendall emphasized the firm's unwavering commitment to excellent client service and expertise: "Our brand quality is defined by our dedication to high-level client service," he said. "With a robust team of certified professionals, we uphold a favorable ratio of professionals to clients, which allows us to provide customized service."

In tandem with this achievement, Kendall Capital proudly announces the promotion of three high-performing individuals within the organization. The newly appointed positions are as follows:

Nina Smith : Vice President, Strategy and Business Development

: Vice President, Strategy and Business Development Jason Tkach : Vice President, Portfolio Manager

: Vice President, Portfolio Manager Zemin Zhu : Assistant Vice President, Portfolio Manager

"As we celebrate this milestone, we are thrilled to acknowledge the outstanding contributions of Nina, Jason, and Zemin, who have consistently demonstrated excellence and dedication," Kendall added. "Their promotions reflect not only their achievements but also our commitment to nurturing talent and maintaining high standards of service for our clients."

As fiduciaries, Kendall Capital's advisors prioritize clients' best interests, acting with integrity at all times. The firm operates on a fee-only model, ensuring that advisors receive no commissions or product-specific compensation, resulting in independent and straightforward recommendations.

Clark Kendall holds the Certified Financial Planner (CFP), Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA), and Accredited Estate Planner (AEP) designations and has over 30 years of experience. He authored the book "Middle-Class Millionaire: Surprisingly Simple Strategies to Grow and Enjoy Your Wealth" and co-authored (with Carol Petrov, CFP) "Middle-Class Millionaire Women: Essential Strategies to Ensure Financial Longevity." A third book, targeting public sector workers, is slated for release in spring 2024 — titled "The Middle-Class Millionaire Government Employee: Key Strategies to Make the Most of Your Benefits."

Kendall, a former equity seat holder on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), is an active member of the Washington Society of Chartered Financial Analysts and serves on the Public Policy Committee of the National Association of Personal Financial Advisors (NAPFA).

For more information, please visit http://www.kendallcapital.com or contact [email protected].

About Kendall Capital

Kendall Capital is a financial and investment advisory firm based in Rockville, MD, with a focus on serving "middle-class millionaires." It operates as a fee-only fiduciary firm, guided by the principle that hardworking and financially prudent individuals deserve personalized financial advice, equivalent to that offered to ultra-high-net-worth individuals.

