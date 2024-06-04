Kendall Capital Book Helps Government Employees Achieve Financial Independence

You almost never hear a public sector worker talk about generating 'wealth' or becoming a 'millionaire' from their career ... but financial security in retirement these days requires more resources than many people realize. - Clark Kendall, President and CEO of Kendall Capital Post this

"You almost never hear a public sector worker talk about generating 'wealth' or becoming a 'millionaire' from their career — except when they joke about playing Power Ball," said Clark Kendall, President and CEO of Kendall Capital. "But financial security in retirement these days requires more resources than many people realize."

"Recognizing, understanding and using your employer's benefits to your advantage so you can meet your long-term financial goals is essential for civil servants in today's world," said Carol Petrov, Kendall Capital Vice President & Senior Relationship Manager. "That's why we wrote this book for government employees."

Middle-Class Millionaire Government Employees is focused on the additional benefits and features that come with being a government employee and is loaded with financial suggestions for public sector workers.

Among the takeaways:

How to Achieve Middle-Class Millionaire Status

Navigate Public Sector Benefits

Real Client Stories Revealed

Navigate Complex Situations

Prioritize Retirement Benefit Planning

Embrace Retirement with Confidence

Readers will discover how military service, early departure options, and rehiring considerations play into their retirement journey. And whether they are facing the Windfall Elimination Provision or considering a phased retirement, Middle-Class Millionaire Government Employees equip readers with the knowledge and tools to conquer even the most challenging retirement scenarios. From adopting disciplined spending habits to implementing savvy investment strategies, it outlines the secrets to accumulating wealth over time.

Through real-life examples and case studies, readers will learn how to navigate retirement benefit options and make informed decisions aligned with their financial goals. An easy and practical read, this book of highly valuable financial insights for employees at all levels of government is available via Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and Mascot Books (ISBN: 978-1-63755-984-0).

About the Authors

Clark Kendall is the founder of the successful investment management firm Kendall Capital, based near Washington, D.C., and serving clients around the U.S. He started Kendall Capital in 2005 with a phone, a desk, and the goal of helping and serving middle-class millionaires as a fiduciary advisor. Even as Kendall Capital has grown tremendously over the years, Clark's commitment to middle-class millionaires — and to his community — has remained.

Carol Petrov is a CFP® professional with over 20 years of experience as a financial planner and relationship manager. As Vice President & Senior Relationship Manager at Kendall Capital, she provides comprehensive financial planning services for new and existing clients, while managing ongoing client needs. In addition to providing actionable advice, Carol and her team strive to provide excellent service clients can count on through good markets and bad.

About Kendall Capital

Kendall Capital is a wealth management firm providing fiduciary financial planning and investment management services to Middle-Class Millionaires® in the Washington, D.C. metropolitan area. The firm currently manages client assets of more than $550 million. President and CEO Clark Kendall is also the author of "Middle-Class Millionaire" and co-author, with Carol Patrov, of Middle-Class Millionaire Women. He says "Middle-class millionaires are more common than you may realize. While you may not consider yourself a millionaire, you may have accumulated over $500,000 or more in investable assets through disciplined saving and investing, a timely inheritance or a combination of all three." Kendall Capital is a fee-only, fiduciary financial adviser firm. It does not receive commissions from anyone for recommending specific investments in order to serve their clients' best interests.

