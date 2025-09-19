Kenneth Amoah Releases Scrum Mastery: A Practical Desk Guide -- Transforming Agile Success in Complex Organizations

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Sept. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Kenneth Amoah launches Scrum Mastery: A Practical Desk Guide, equipping leaders with tools for lasting agile success.

Author and consultant Kenneth Amoah today announced the release of Scrum Mastery: A Practical Desk Guide, a groundbreaking new resource designed to equip Scrum Masters, project leaders, and executives with the frameworks and practical tools needed to deliver sustainable agile success in modern organizations.

Unlike traditional Scrum manuals, Scrum Mastery dives beyond ceremonies and roles to address the real challenges of agile adoption—resistance, misalignment, and burnout. With clarity and authority, Amoah introduces two proprietary frameworks:

The Agility Flywheel™ — an innovation engine that embeds renewal into organizational DNA, preventing regression into "checklist Scrum."

The Voice of the Engineer™ Assessment — a governance safeguard that ensures innovation never comes at the expense of workforce wellbeing.

"Scrum doesn't fail—organizations fail Scrum," said Amoah. "I wrote Scrum Mastery to help leaders and practitioners build agile ecosystems that last, where both performance and people can thrive."

Holding an MBA in Finance, a Lean Six Sigma Black Belt, and Certified Scrum Master credentials, he has spearheaded transformation initiatives for SMB clients across the U.S. and Canada, while also driving impact at major financial institutions through a range of operational and project leadership roles.

Scrum Mastery: A Practical Desk Guide is available now worldwide on Kobo, Amazon Kindle, and Lulu.

About the Author

Kenneth Amoah is a management consultant, author, and creator of the Voice of the Engineer™ and Agility Flywheel™ frameworks. With over two decades of consulting and banking operations experience, he brings clarity, structure, and insight to organizations navigating complex change.

Media Contact

Kenneth Amoah, Kenneth Amoah, 1 6149655068, [email protected]

SOURCE Kenneth Amoah