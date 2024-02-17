Kenneth R. Pelletier, PhD, MD Receives 2024 Visionary Award at the Integrative Healthcare Symposium

"I want to thank [Dr. Merrell] and [Dr. Bland]. This is a great honor; I've admired the work of the other recipients of this prize for many years. Thank you — I genuinely feel touched by this." — Kenneth R. Pelletier, PhD, MD Post this

"I want to thank [Dr. Merrell] and [Dr. Bland]," said Dr. Pelletier. "This is a great honor; I've admired the work of the other recipients of this prize for many years. Thank you—I genuinely feel touched by this."

Dr. Pelletier is a Clinical Professor of Medicine, Family and Community Medicine, and Psychiatry in the Departments of Medicine and in Psychiatry at the University of California School of Medicine, San Francisco (UCSF), where he is also Director of the Corporate Health Improvement Program (CHIP). Dr. Pelletier is Chairman of the American Health Association, is a Vice President with American Specialty Health (ASH) and served on the Board of Directors of the Rancho la Puerta Resort/Spa.

Prior to these positions, Dr. Pelletier served as Clinical Professor of Medicine, Family Medicine, and as Professor of Public Health at the University of Arizona School of Medicine. He served as Clinical Professor of Medicine at Stanford University School of Medicine, was Director of the Stanford Corporate Health Program (SCHP) and was Director of the NIH funded Complementary and Alternative Medicine Program at Stanford (CAMPS).

From 1974 until joining the Stanford University School of Medicine in 1990, Dr. Pelletier held a dual appointment as an Associate Clinical Professor in the Department of Medicine and the Department of Psychiatry, University of California School of Medicine in San Francisco (UCSF).

Dr. Pelletier will also play an active role at the 2024 Integrative Healthcare Symposium, presenting his session "Change Your Genes – Change Your Life: Epigenetics of Longevity" directly following the award ceremony on Saturday, February 17.

"We are honored to present this award to Dr. Pelletier," said Henderson. "The work he's done within this industry and beyond have made a true, lasting impact; he has been integral in paving the way for other practitioners and integrative healthcare."

The 2024 Integrative Healthcare Symposium is held February 15-17, 2024 in New York City. The 2025 edition will take place February 20-22, also in New York City. Click here to learn more.

