Kenny G to Publish Memoir--LIFE IN THE KEY OF G--with Blackstone Publishing Fall 2024

In his heartfelt, funny, and fascinating memoir, LIFE IN THE KEY OF G, Kenny G shares how skinny Kenneth Gorelick became one of the most celebrated and revered virtuosos in the music industry—rising above the fray, tuning out the critics, and living a life filled with happiness and humor.

On writing his memoir, multiplatinum-selling cultural icon Kenny G says, "I've always preferred to let my music do the talking for me; it's my way of expressing what's in my heart. But I thought people might want to know what's inside the music, and where it comes from. And there's a lot about how I went from Kenneth Gorelick to Kenny G that I've never talked about before. It's been exactly fifty years since my first professional gig (and that blows my mind because I feel like I'm just getting started); but it seemed like a good time to share those stories with the wonderful people who've supported me all these years."

In his heartfelt, funny, and fascinating memoir, Kenny G shares how skinny Kenneth Gorelick, the kid who got hassled for his lunch money in a Seattle high school, became one of the most celebrated and revered virtuosos in the music industry. He uncovers how he's managed to rise above the fray, tune out the critics, and live a life filled with happiness and humor.

Kenny G is the greatest-selling instrumental musician of the modern era, and one of the best-selling artists of all time. With global sales totaling more than 75 million records and 1.5 billion streams, the jazz icon has accumulated a staggering 24 award nominations throughout his 50-year career and has taken home a Grammy Award, American Music Award, two NAACP Awards, and two Soul Train Music Awards. With classic top-selling studio albums including Duotones, Silhouette, Breathless, Miracles: The Holiday Album, Heart and Soul, and Brazilian Nights, Kenny has maintained a prominent level of creative excellence through decades of unprecedented commercial success.

On the publication, Blackstone CEO Josh Stanton remarks, "With his remarkable talent, unparalleled work ethic, and delightful sense of humor, Kenny G stands as one of the most iconic musicians globally. His story is not just a narrative but an inspiration, promising to move and enlighten readers. We are proud to welcome Kenny G into the Blackstone family."

About The Author:

KENNY G is a Grammy Award–winning saxophonist whose indelible, unique sound created a new genre of music and has endeared him to millions of people around the world. He is the best-selling instrumentalist of all time, with global sales of more than seventy-five million albums. Kenny has twice been given the NAACP Image Award. A Seattle native, Kenny lives in Los Angeles and is a proud and devoted father.

PHILIP LERMAN is the former national editor of USA Today and former co-executive producer of America's Most Wanted. He is the author or co-author of eleven books, including Dadditude and Woke Up This Morning: The Definitive Oral History of "The Sopranos" with Michael Imperioli and Steve Schirripa.

About Blackstone Publishing:

Founded in 1987, Blackstone continues to pioneer new and creative ways to bring stories to life. With multiple New York Times Best Sellers, Grammy award-winning audio productions, and three books placed on the New York Times Best Books of the Year list, Blackstone has firmly positioned itself as one of America's fastest growing and respected publishing houses. A true independent, privately owned publisher, with offices on both coasts, Blackstone is home to a vibrant and eclectic community of storytellers and story lovers, offering hundreds of new titles each month to its catalog of 17,000+ books. The authors published are as varied as the books themselves, with works by some of the biggest names in literature including Gabriel García Márquez, Ayn Rand, Ian Fleming, George Orwell, Robert Heinlein, James Clavell, as well as more contemporary authors like Neil deGrasse Tyson, Karin Slaughter, Don Winslow, Robert Downey Jr., Jeneva Rose, Greg Harden, Norman Reedus, and many more.

