Kenosha Truck Parts Announces Strategic Agreement with Takler, Enhances Distribution Breadth and Product Depth

"Until now, Takler has had limited distribution in the United States." – Jerimiah Gilmore Post this

The partnership comes at a pivotal time when the industry faces increasing insurance and liability challenges, particularly related to ingress and egress injuries, which are the number one source of insurance claims in the sector. By incorporating Takler's advanced ingress and egress solutions into its portfolio, Kenosha Truck Parts is poised to provide comprehensive safety solutions to fleets and dealers, significantly reducing the risk of falls and related incidents.

"Until now, Takler has had limited distribution in the United States," said Jerimiah Gilmore, customer service manager at Kenosha Truck Parts. "This collaboration is not just about growth for Kenosha but also about supporting a new supplier in the North American market. It expands our brand beyond just suspensions, offering growth opportunities for our customers and contributing to enhanced safety standards in the industry."

A New Chapter for Kenosha Truck Parts

The recent rebranding from Kenosha Suspension to Kenosha Truck Parts underscores the company's commitment to broadening its product and service offerings beyond suspensions. The company has added well-known brands to its product lineup including ContiTech, Gabriel, Westport and Link Mfg. It now also offers air springs, suspension controls, shock absorbers, steering components, tire pressure monitoring systems and loading ramps.

This strategic move allows Kenosha Truck Parts to cater to a more extensive range of customer needs. The company will continue to serve its entire North American customer base with same-day shipping for in-stock items, further bolstering its position as an up-and-coming distributor in the truck parts industry.

Looking Forward

Kenosha Truck Parts' revamped website and expanded product offerings reflect the company's dedication to flexibility and responsiveness to market needs. With the strategic partnership with Takler and the ongoing migration to a broader truck parts arena, Kenosha Truck Parts is set to deliver unparalleled value and service to its customers.

To access high-resolution images of Kenosha Truck Parts, please visit

https://www.ktparts.com/news/ktp-annoucnes-strategic-agreement-with-takler.

About Kenosha Truck Parts

Kenosha Truck Parts, headquartered in Kenosha, Wisconsin, is a distributor of truck parts and safety equipment. With a commitment to quality and customer service, Kenosha Truck Parts provides innovative solutions to meet the evolving needs of the trucking industry. The company understands the importance of reliable and high-quality truck parts, and since 2000, it has taken pride in offering a comprehensive range of truck components to meet the diverse needs of its customers. Kenosha Truck Parts has the parts needed to keep trucks running smoothly for fleet managers, truck mechanics and truck drivers. Learn More at https://www.ktparts.com.

About Takler

Founded in 2005, Takler Group is today an internationally recognized supplier of truck parts and safety equipment, dedicated to enhancing the safety and efficiency of the trucking industry through innovative products and solutions. In 2017, the company formed Takler USA, Inc. It offers a wide variety of products and accessories including steps, ladders, E-tracks, wheel chocks, document holders, water tanks and lateral protection devices. Learn more at https://www.taklerusa.com.

Company Contact:

Jerimiah Gilmore

Customer Service Manager

Kenosha Truck Parts

1.888.959.2678

[email protected]

Media Contact

Rick Ashley, OctaneVTM, 317-920-6105, [email protected]

Twitter

SOURCE OctaneVTM