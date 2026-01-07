Kenross II Townhome Community Selects AMG for HOA Management Support as Greensboro and Charlotte Teams Expand Regional Service

AMG is proud to support the Kenross II Townhome Community with HOA management services, strengthening our growing presence across the Triad and Charlotte regions.
BURLINGTON, N.C., Jan. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Association Management Group, Inc. (AMG), one of the Carolinas' largest and most established community association management companies, is pleased to announce that the Kenross II townhome community has selected AMG to provide administrative and community management support services. The community will be supported by Elaina Carroll of AMG's Greensboro office, with additional resources available through AMG's Charlotte regional team. This newest partnership reflects AMG's continued growth as it approaches its 41st year of service in 2026, strengthening the company's presence in key North Carolina markets including Greensboro, Charlotte, Burlington, and surrounding Triad and metro areas.
Through its partnership with AMG, Kenross II will benefit from improved communication tools for homeowners and board members, enhanced access to online portals and mobile technology, and proactive inspection capabilities designed to help identify needs early and contribute to long-term community appeal.
"We are excited to welcome Kenross II to the AMG family," said Dacy Cavicchia, President of AMG. "Elaina brings exceptional commitment and energy to the communities she supports, and our Greensboro and Charlotte teams are ready to provide the systems, communication tools, and steady administrative structure that help associations operate smoothly. We look forward to building strong relationships and supporting Kenross II's continued success."
The Kenross II Board expressed confidence in the transition and enthusiasm for the community's future under AMG's support. We are very pleased with the decision to transition to Association Management Group," said Judie Wishart, Board President of Kenross II. "From the start, AMG has demonstrated a strong commitment to clear communication, organization, and proactive support. The change has already brought a renewed sense of confidence to the Board, and we are excited about the positive direction this partnership is taking our community."
AMG's Proven Approach to Community Support
AMG has served communities across the Carolinas since 1985 and supports more than 30,000 homes throughout North and South Carolina. As one of the first companies in the nation to earn the AAMC® designation, AMG provides administrative guidance aligned with recognized industry standards, supported by an experienced team with industry-low manager turnover and technology-forward systems that help associations stay organized and informed.
With a 98% client satisfaction rating, AMG's emphasis on clear communication, transparent processes, and consistent oversight helps communities operate with confidence and continuity.
Community Impact for Kenross II
Homeowners and board members in the Kenross II community will benefit from:
- Convenient communication and document access through homeowner and board portals.
- Proactive community oversight that helps identify maintenance needs early.
- Transparent processes that support well-informed board decision-making.
- Access to AMG's experienced administrative team and technology systems.
These services help support well-organized association operations, strengthen volunteer board leadership, and foster a well-maintained community environment.
For More Information
For more information about AMG's HOA and community management support services in Greensboro, Charlotte, and communities across the Carolinas, visit www.AMGworld.com.
About Association Management Group, Inc. (AMG)
Founded in 1985, Association Management Group, Inc. (AMG) is one of the largest homeowner association management firms in the Carolinas, serving more than 30,000 homes. AMG is one of the first in the U.S. to earn the Accredited Association Management Company (AAMC®) designation, reflecting its commitment to professionalism, transparency, and results. With a 98% satisfaction rating, industry-low manager turnover, and a proactive approach to community support, AMG empowers volunteer boards and enhances community living across North and South Carolina. AMG proudly serves communities in Greensboro, Burlington, Charlotte, Raleigh, Durham, Chapel Hill, Cornelius, Lake Norman, Union County, Lincolnton, Rock Hill, Greenville, Spartanburg, Travelers Rest, Aiken, Columbia, and surrounding areas. Learn more at www.AMGworld.com.
