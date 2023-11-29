Kent County Road Commission bid opportunities on the MITN Purchasing Group

This system allows our agency to save on time, money and effort. Post this

"This system allows our agency to save on time, money and effort. It also allows us to reach more qualified vendors across the state," says Andrew Nordstrom, Purchasing Manager of the Kent County Road Commission.

Registered vendors can receive access to all open bids, related documents and addendums, and award information. In addition, vendors can upgrade their service to receive notifications of new bids targeted to their industry, which includes advance notification of expiring term contracts. Registered vendors will also have access to not only the Kent County Road Commission bid opportunities, but all bids posted by participating agency within the MITN Purchasing Group.

Vendors who require help registering on the MITN Purchasing Group: http://www.bidnetdirect.com/mitn/kentcountyroads, may contact Bidnet Direct's vendor support team, who is available to answer any questions regarding the registration process or the bid system at 800-835-4603 option 2.

Other local Michigan government agencies looking to switch from a manual bid process, please contact the MITN Purchasing Group for a demonstration of the no-cost sourcing solution.

About Bidnet Direct:

Bidnet Direct, powered by mdf commerce, is a sourcing solution of regional purchasing groups available at no cost to local government agencies throughout the country. Bidnet Direct runs regional purchasing groups, including the MITN Purchasing Group, across all 50 states that are used by over 1,600 local governments. To learn more and have your government agency gain better transparency and efficiency in purchasing, please visit https://www.bidnetdirect.com/buyers

