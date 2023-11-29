Kent County Road Commission bid opportunities on the MITN Purchasing Group

The MITN Purchasing Group has announced that the Kent County Road Commission will be utilizing the system to publish and track their bid opportunities.
WALKER, Mich., Nov. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The MITN Purchasing Group has announced that the Kent County Road Commission will be utilizing the system to publish and track their bid opportunities. Bidnet Direct's MITN Purchasing Group provides a centralized location for bidding and connects over 300 participating agencies from across Michigan to a large vendor pool and helps to streamline the bid process, vendors can receive notifications of any new opportunities, as well as any addenda and award information available. The Kent County Road Commission invites all potential vendors to register online at http://www.bidnetdirect.com/mitn/kentcountyroads.
Before joining the system, the Kent County Road Commission was distributing bids and managing the procurement process manually by email and requiring vendors to submit their proposals the same way. By joining the MITN Purchasing Group, it expands the agency's vendor pool and enhances vendor competition without increasing distribution costs.
"This system allows our agency to save on time, money and effort. It also allows us to reach more qualified vendors across the state," says Andrew Nordstrom, Purchasing Manager of the Kent County Road Commission.
Registered vendors can receive access to all open bids, related documents and addendums, and award information. In addition, vendors can upgrade their service to receive notifications of new bids targeted to their industry, which includes advance notification of expiring term contracts. Registered vendors will also have access to not only the Kent County Road Commission bid opportunities, but all bids posted by participating agency within the MITN Purchasing Group.
Vendors who require help registering on the MITN Purchasing Group: http://www.bidnetdirect.com/mitn/kentcountyroads, may contact Bidnet Direct's vendor support team, who is available to answer any questions regarding the registration process or the bid system at 800-835-4603 option 2.
Other local Michigan government agencies looking to switch from a manual bid process, please contact the MITN Purchasing Group for a demonstration of the no-cost sourcing solution.
Bidnet Direct, powered by mdf commerce, is a sourcing solution of regional purchasing groups available at no cost to local government agencies throughout the country. Bidnet Direct runs regional purchasing groups, including the MITN Purchasing Group, across all 50 states that are used by over 1,600 local governments. To learn more and have your government agency gain better transparency and efficiency in purchasing, please visit https://www.bidnetdirect.com/buyers
