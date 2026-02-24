Kento Health Announces Deployment of Continuous Cardiopulmonary Care Platform at Mayo Clinic

"Kento enables health systems to scale hybrid care through integrated software and delegated services," said Max Leca, CEO of Kento Health."The platform embeds AI in clinical workflows to reduce administrative burden, turn data into insight and help care teams guide patients to full recovery." Post this

Kento's Continuous Cardiopulmonary Care Platform supports Mayo Clinic care teams by enabling hybrid rehabilitation workflows integrated into electronic medical record systems, continuous monitoring between visits, and clinician tools that reduce administrative workload through automated documentation and clinical decision support.

Through collaboration with Mayo Clinic Platform_Solutions Studio, the solution was evaluated for clinical relevance, intended use, and performance, and deployed into clinical workflows to support measurable real-world impact.

"Kento enables health systems to scale hybrid cardiopulmonary care through a flexible integration of software and delegated clinical services," said Max Leca, Chief Executive Officer of Kento Health. "By embedding proprietary AI-driven automation into clinical workflows, the platform reduces administrative burden and transforms clinical data into actionable insight. Our focus is on expanding access to cardiac rehabilitation while enabling care teams to guide more patients toward full recovery."

Mayo Clinic Platform_Solutions Studio accelerates the development and deployment of digital health solutions by offering access to global, federated de-identified data and scalable integration into clinical workflows. The program evaluates each solution for intended use, proposed value, and clinical and algorithmic performance, providing transparency and credibility and enabling adoption of transformative health technologies.

"Mayo Clinic Platform_Solutions Studio helps bring forward solutions that address real-world clinical and operational challenges," said Steve Bethke, Vice President of Solution Developer Market at Mayo Clinic Platform. "By providing the data, evaluation framework and integration capabilities needed to deploy, we support innovations that expand patient access while reducing administrative burden for care teams."

About Kento Health

Kento Health helps health systems grow and operate cardiovascular and pulmonary programs through a modular platform that connects patients and clinicians across in-person and remote care. Kento can be deployed as software integrated into existing clinical workflows or operated as a standalone platform, and it also supports delegated-care operating models, leveraging proprietary AI to help teams scale programs with less operational burden.

Mayo Clinic does not endorse or warrant the third-party products or services made available through Mayo Clinic Platform, including their functionality, quality, or performance. Mayo Clinic expressly disclaims any express or implied warranties on such third-party products or services, including any implied warranties of merchantability, quality, accuracy, fitness for a particular purpose, or noninfringement. All use of these third-party products or services, including applicable rights or remedies, are governed by separate terms with the applicable third-party developers or providers.

Jaclyn Rappaport, Kento Health Inc., [email protected], www.kentohealth.com

