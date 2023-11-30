Kento Health announces know-how agreement with Mayo Clinic

A collaborative effort between Kento Health and Mayo Clinic brings forth a digital cardiac care tool, powered by AI for personalized heart disease management.
MONTREAL, Nov. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Kento Health is pleased to announce that it has entered into a know-how agreement with Mayo Clinic to co-develop a digital heart disease solution to democratize cardiac rehabilitation for acute and chronic care.
Kento is designed to help people take control of their heart disease with personalized clinical exercise, nutrition and behavioral health plans, via expert clinical coaching and real-time heart monitoring. The technology guides people through their recovery journey, all from the convenience of their home.
"We are thrilled to partner with Mayo Clinic on this mission-driven initiative, where our goal is to transform cardiac care, enhancing the patient journey and boosting health outcomes for individuals managing cardiovascular disease." says Mike Furino, co-founder of Kento Health.
The goal of the collaboration is to democratize access to top-tier cardiac rehabilitation by combining both parties' technological innovation and medical expertise through a shared vision of equity and patient-centered care.
Kento's cutting-edge virtual cardiac rehabilitation platform equipped with AI-driven insights, and personalized care paths is designed to make cardiac rehabilitation accessible to all, regardless of location or economic status.
Mayo Clinic has a financial interest in the technology referenced in this press release. Mayo Clinic will use any revenue it receives to support its not-for-profit mission in patient care, education and research.
About Kento Health :
Kento Health is a digital health company dedicated to transforming cardiovascular care. We blend the latest scientific insights, cutting-edge technology, and medical expertise to deliver life-transforming, clinically-backed programs for individuals living with heart disease. Our mission is to make heart health a universal right, empowering people to live healthier and bolder lives.
