Kento Health Secures $3M in Oversubscribed Pre-Seed Funding to Democratize Heart Health, Making It More Accessible Than Ever.
MONTREAL, Oct. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Kento Health, a pioneering cardiac rehabilitation and health technology company, is pleased to announce the successful closing of an oversubscribed pre-seed financing round, securing $3 million USD.
The round was led by prominent institutional investors from the United States and Canada, establishing Kento Health's position in the digital health landscape. Both Boreal Ventures and N49P spearheaded the investment, with active participation from Broom Ventures, Graphite Ventures, several other strategic angel investors as well as a leading US-based medical institution.
David Charbonneau, managing partner at Boreal Ventures, mentioned, "We are thrilled to be part of Kento's mission to redefine cardiovascular care and have a global impact for underserved populations."
Supporting this sentiment, Alex Norman, partner at N49P, expressed his confidence in the venture by stating, "We backed the Kento team as they have the rare combination of experience and insight that can lead to significantly better health outcomes globally. Cardiac rehabilitation is not widely available and Kento's approach will change this."
This pre-seed financing round reinforces Kento's commitment to revolutionizing cardiovascular care and rehabilitation by delivering life-transforming, clinically-backed programs built by a top-tier medical team. Using the latest scientific insights and advanced technology, Kento is poised to make a substantial impact in the fight against the world's leading cause of death. Furthermore, Kento has also recently solidified a strategic co-development agreement with one of the world's leading medical institutions.
"Kento Health is on a mission to make heart health a universal right, not a privilege. This funding not only boosts our mission to make cutting-edge heart healthcare accessible to all, but it also represents a significant step toward transforming heart disease from a life sentence into a manageable condition", said Max Leca, co-founder and CEO of Kento Health.
With this financing, Kento Health is well-prepared for its launch in the United States, having already made significant progress in its mission to reach those in need of its transformative programs.
About Kento Health :
Kento Health is a digital health company dedicated to transforming cardiovascular care. We blend the latest scientific insights, cutting-edge technology, and medical expertise to deliver life-transforming, clinically-backed programs for individuals living with heart disease. Our mission is to make heart health a universal right, empowering people to live healthier and bolder lives.
