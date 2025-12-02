Kentucky-Based Behavioral Health Organization Launches First National AI Pilot for Recovery and Prevention

"Strength Spark reinforces identity, resilience, and strengths. It does not replace treatment or instruction. It helps people stay connected to their growth throughout daily life." — Dr. Jason Roop, Founder and CEO of the Center for Trait-Based Transformation Post this

Kentucky partners include All Together Recovery (Danville), Revive Life House (Nicholasville), and Serenity House (Inez), all integrating Strength Spark as a supplemental identity-building tool for adults in residential treatment. Additional partners include the 2nd Judicial District Pretrial Diversion Program (Albuquerque, NM), Bridges APG Recovery High School (Seattle, WA), McKinley Academy within the Manitowoc Public School District in Wisconsin, and a Central Kentucky community-based program serving adults in recovery and youth in leadership development.

"The behavioral health field needs tools that honor the humanity of the people we serve," said Dr. Jason Roop, Founder and CEO of CTBT. "Strength Spark does not replace treatment or instruction. It serves as a companion that reinforces identity, resilience, and strengths throughout daily life. This national pilot allows us to study how ethical, human-centered AI can support emotional well-being and belonging across recovery and prevention settings."

"Students benefit from tools that support emotional awareness, identity, and belonging," said Stephanie Boncher, Principal of McKinley Academy in the Manitowoc Public School District in Wisconsin. "Strength Spark is private, simple, and student-centered, and we are excited to be among the first sites in the country piloting it as part of this national initiative."

Strength Spark provides short, strengths-based reflective prompts that help individuals stay grounded outside of counseling sessions, classrooms, and treatment environments. The tool does not diagnose, predict, or store sensitive mental-health information, and is designed to be private, simple, and human-centered.

The Trait-Based Model supporting Strength Spark has demonstrated significant reductions in anxiety and depression, along with gains in resilience, creativity, emotional intelligence, and other core traits linked to long-term recovery and mental well-being. CTBT will share early national pilot findings in mid-2026 and anticipates additional school districts, treatment providers, judicial programs, and community organizations joining the initiative.

About the Center for Trait-Based Transformation

The Center for Trait-Based Transformation (CTBT) is a behavioral health organization accelerating personal transformation through strengths-based recovery and prevention programs. CTBT develops the Trait-Based Model of Recovery and the Trait-Based Model of Prevention, two research-supported systems designed to strengthen resilience, emotional intelligence, creativity, leadership, and identity. CTBT partners with treatment providers, school districts, judicial programs, and community organizations nationwide. For more information, visit StartfromStrength.org.

Media Contact

Dr. Jason Roop, The Center for Trait-Based Transformation, 1 2704695508, [email protected], www.StartfromStrength.org

