Kentucky Clark County Fiscal Court Unleashes a Controversial New Bond, By Wayne Iverson, MD

A hasty and ill advised City and County Planning Project in Winchester Kentucky is on track to negatively impact local homeowners despite their overwhelming objections. Rejecting the new Bond to finance the Project will permit the City Planning Commission and Clark County Fiscal Court to reevaluate the Project and bring in safe and needed businesses that will better serve the community.

WINCHESTER, Ky. , May 28, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- At the Clark County Fiscal Court meeting at 5:30 pm on Thursday 5/22/2025 during the public comments section, residents voiced their surprise and concern regarding executing an Agreement that would create a new bond for the residents of Winchester and Clark County. For two months, residents have been testifying in strong opposition at the Planning Commission meetings and Fiscal Court meetings that their actions to allow and encourage a Truck Stop be built and operated at the intersection of Interstate 64 and Paris Road was poorly planned and unacceptable. This is not just an Truck Stop, but one on a massive scale with 150 semi-trailer truck parking. What was a surprise to the homeowners impacted by the Truck Stop is that the Fiscal Court is actually putting forth a Bond to raise money and having Clark County finance buying the land and paying for the construction of the Truck Stop. An outside commercial venture is expected to lease the Truck Stop premises with a sweetheart lease omitting standard commercial lease provisions and allowing the commercial entity to get onboard with having no skin in the game.