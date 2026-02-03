Kentucky Colonel Gregory Isaac Tambone Funds Life-Saving Education and Medical Outreach in Rural Honduras

Bone Tactical Commits 10% of Proceeds to Support Over 150 Children in Quimistán, Santa Barbara, Sustaining a Vision Born from Tragedy

BRADENTON, Fla., Feb. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Gregory Isaac Tambone, founder of Bone Tactical and recently commissioned Kentucky Colonel, is proud to announce the successful completion of a new school and food bank facility in the municipality of Quimistán, Department of Santa Barbara, Honduras. The initiative, funded entirely by Bone Tactical's business proceeds, currently supports over 150 children living below the poverty line with essential education, nutrition, and emergency medical care.

The program's origins are rooted in a poignant story of community resilience. The outreach was the vision of a local pastor's wife in the Church of God, who meticulously documented a plan to address severe malnourishment and lack of education in her community. Tragically, she was killed the following day by a stray bullet during a gang shootout. Her written plans were preserved by the church's women's group, who sought a way to bring the vision to life despite a total lack of funding.

"I was looking for an honest, reliable program where I could invest my business proceeds to make a tangible difference," said Gregory Tambone. "The women's group had the vision and the heart, but no capital. It was a moment where a very dark tragedy was transformed into a foundation for good. By providing the funding, we were able to turn those handwritten plans into a functioning school and food bank."

The impact of the program is already being felt on an individual level. One young girl, diagnosed with leukemia and suffering from extreme malnourishment, had no access to the specialized care required for survival. Through the Bone Tactical funding, the program covered her medical bills and provided consistent nutrition. Today, her cancer is in remission, and she is a student at the newly established school.

The project faced significant logistical hurdles, including the fragmented infrastructure of rural Honduras and a shortage of skilled labor due to the region's broken education system. To address this, Tambone utilized local labor for the construction, providing both a finished facility and temporary economic stimulus to the area.

"My recent commemoration as a Kentucky Colonel by Governor Andy Beshear was due in part to the impact this program has had on the lives of these children," Tambone added. "I've always believed in the quote, 'Be the change you want to see in the world.' In a region where a medical emergency or simple hunger can be a death sentence, we chose to step in and provide a safety net."

Gregory Tambone remains the primary benefactor of the outreach, which continues to be operated on the ground by the Church of God women's group. Future phases of the program aim to expand vocational training to help combat the cycle of poverty and lack of skilled education in the Santa Barbara department.

About Gregory Isaac Tambone: Gregory Isaac Tambone is an entrepreneur, designer, and philanthropist. As the founder of Bone Tactical, he develops specialized tools and equipment for global security and preparedness applications. A commissioned Kentucky Colonel, Tambone is dedicated to international humanitarian efforts, focusing on infrastructure and child welfare in non-permissive environments.

