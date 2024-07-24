Kentucky Community and Technical College System launches new net price calculator to increase financial transparency

"Financial transparency is crucial, and our new net price calculator is a significant step forward in helping our students understand their potential costs so they can plan accordingly." said KCTCS President Ryan Quarles Post this

The main benefit of the tool is to help students estimate how much it would cost to attend college and how much financial aid they could expect to receive to cover those costs without having to go through the full admissions application or FAFSA application process.

For students who are curious about whether they could afford to go to college, the mobile-friendly tool provides quick feedback on the real cost of college for their situation.

"We believe in providing our students with the tools they need to make the best possible decisions about their education," said KCTCS President Ryan Quarles. "Financial transparency is crucial, and our new net price calculator is a significant step forward in helping our students understand their potential costs so they can plan accordingly."

Prospective and current students will need to input their financial information to receive a detailed estimate of their out-of-pocket costs, factoring in scholarships, grants and other forms of financial aid.

KCTCS chose Meadow because of their track record for creating mobile-friendly, intuitive and accurate financial tools, as well as the ease of the implementation process and their robust data and analytics Meadow provides to schools to help them boost enrollment.

This year changes to the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) led to decreased FAFSA completion rates across the country and in Kentucky. Data from the National College Attainment Network shows that students who complete the FAFSA are considerably more likely to attend college within one year compared to students who do not.

In a year following lower FAFSA submissions and less information about the cost of attending college, communicating to students about their potential financial aid is essential. An accurate net price calculator makes this possible.

Since launching just two years ago, Meadow has built net price calculators for nearly 100 higher education institutions across the country ranging from 500 to 70,000 students. The partnership with KCTCS marks a milestone as the first entire system to make a commitment to financial transparency by partnering with Meadow.

Alfredo Brillembourg, CEO and co-founder of Meadow, expressed his enthusiasm for the partnership. "We are incredibly excited to work with KCTCS," he said. "Community colleges play a vital role in providing accessible education, and it's an honor to support their mission by offering a tool that enhances financial clarity for Kentucky students," he said.

KCTCS' new net price calculator went live July 1 and is accessible through each college's website.

About Kentucky Community and Technical College System

The Kentucky Community and Technical College System comprises 16 colleges and a system office created to serve all areas of the commonwealth. With an annual enrollment of over 100,000 students, KCTCS is Kentucky's largest provider of workforce training and postsecondary education. KCTCS and its colleges are united in their commitment to making life better for our students, communities and the citizens of Kentucky.

About Meadow:

Meadow's student-friendly tools use advanced personalization and modern consumer design to improve the financial experience for everyone–from institutions to the students they serve. Meadow partners with 90+ institutions across the country to help them improve enrollment, payment and retention outcomes. Meadow Price is the only net price calculator that is designed to be both accurate and student-friendly. Meadow Pay is the only solution that integrates student-friendly design with advanced personalization for a superior student billing experience. The company was founded in 2021 by recent graduates from Columbia University as well as second-time founders who have worked at AmEx, Klarna, Outschool and Amazon.

Media Contact

Amy Jenkins, Meadow, 1 415-377-8292, [email protected], www.meadowfi.com

Sue Patrick, Kentucky Community and Technical College System, 1 859-333-3177, [email protected], https://kctcs.edu/

SOURCE Meadow