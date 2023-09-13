Kentucky Opioid Abatement Advisory Commission to Hear Personal Testimonies Supporting $42 Million Funding for Ibogaine Research

Observational data suggests that ibogaine could be added to the existing treatment options that we have, and that it may represent a breakthrough opportunity to pioneer an additional therapeutic. - W. Bryan Hubbard, Chair of KYOAAC Tweet this

If approved, the funds will be dispensed from the state's share of the $842 million in settlements with opioid manufacturers and distributors for their role in exacerbating the deadly opioid crisis. KYOAAC is responsible for distributing half of the settlement funds, or $421 million. The funds are to be distributed for the delivery of interventional, therapeutic, and recovery services for individuals, families, and communities which have been ravaged by the state's opioid addiction epidemic.

The Commission will be joined by a panel of former sufferers of opioid addiction and their families. Panelists will share their personal experiences with ibogaine and opioids with members of the Commission and the general public in order to provide much-needed context into the impact that the proposed research may have on addiction sufferers and their families.

Credentialed media interested in watching the public hearing may attend in person at the address below, or watch the livestream on September 15.

WHO:

W. Bryan Hubbard (Chairman and Executive Director, KYOAAC)

(Chairman and Executive Director, KYOAAC) Ben Chandler (former Attorney General of Kentucky , former five-term Congressman, president and CEO of Foundation for a Healthy KY)

(former Attorney General of , former five-term Congressman, president and CEO of Foundation for a Healthy KY) Jerry Catlett (father of ibogaine therapy patient)

(father of ibogaine therapy patient) Paria Zandi (licensed therapist)

(licensed therapist) Bobby Laughlin (CEO in private equity)

(CEO in private equity) Dr. Joseph Barsuglia (clinical and research psychologist)

(clinical and research psychologist) Tommy Aceto (ibogaine patient and U.S. Navy SEAL veteran)

(ibogaine patient and U.S. Navy SEAL veteran) Ryan Roberts (ibogaine patient and U.S. Marine Corps veteran)

(ibogaine patient and U.S. Marine Corps veteran) Dr. Andrew Tatarsky (psychologist and developer of Integrative Harm Reduction Therapy)

(psychologist and developer of Integrative Harm Reduction Therapy) Marcus Capone (U.S. Navy SEAL veteran and co-founder of Veterans Exploring Treatment Solutions)

(U.S. Navy SEAL veteran and co-founder of Veterans Exploring Treatment Solutions) Amber Capone (Executive Director of Veterans Exploring Treatment Solutions)

(Executive Director of Veterans Exploring Treatment Solutions) Susan Ousterman (mother and founder of Vilomah Memorial Foundation)

(mother and founder of Vilomah Memorial Foundation) Reed Madison (father of ibogaine therapy patient)

(father of ibogaine therapy patient) Angela Hargrove (wife of ibogaine therapy patient, Senior Director of Elligo Health Research)

(wife of ibogaine therapy patient, Senior Director of Elligo Health Research) Nico Avante (ibogaine therapy patient, father of ibogaine patient, and founder of Avante Institute)

(ibogaine therapy patient, father of ibogaine patient, and founder of Avante Institute) Steve Viola (U.S. Navy SEAL veteran and Executive Director of Mission Within)

(U.S. Navy SEAL veteran and Executive Director of Mission Within) Talia Eisenberg (former opioid user and co-founder of Beond)

(former opioid user and co-founder of Beond) Adam Marr (retired Army Apache pilot and Director of Operations for Veteran Mental Health Leadership Coalition)

(retired Army Apache pilot and Director of Operations for Veteran Mental Health Leadership Coalition) Michael Higgs (parent and U.S. Navy SEAL veteran)

(parent and U.S. Navy SEAL veteran) Lt. Gen. Martin R. Steele (U.S. Marine Corps veteran)

WHAT:

Public hearing and general information session

WHEN:

Friday, September 15, 2023, from 9 AM - 3:30 PM EDT

WHERE:

Administrative Office of the Courts Building

Room A125

1001 Vandalay Dr.

Frankfort, KY 40601

Or watch the public livestream here.

