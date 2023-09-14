Kentucky Owl® Releases Maighstir Edition

"Our latest limited edition release exemplifies the dedication of Kentucky Owl to offer Bourbon enthusiasts a glimpse into the world of Scotch whiskies," said Maureen Robinson. Tweet this

Rhea and Robinson worked together to create the resulting Scottish inspired edition by blending 4yr old, 5yr old, 8yr old and 9yr old Kentucky Straight Bourbons, with mashbills containing corn, wheat, rye and malted barley. These specific Bourbons were carefully selected to convey a Scottish inspired Kentucky Straight Bourbon.

"Our latest limited edition release exemplifies the dedication of Kentucky Owl to offer Bourbon enthusiasts a glimpse into the world of Scotch whiskies," said Maureen Robinson. "It has the citrus perfumed floral green notes with hints of sweetness and oak reminiscent of a lighter style Scotch but still keeping all the credentials of a bourbon."

This collaboration also signifies the end of one chapter and the beginning of another as Kentucky Owl recently announced that Robinson is assuming the position of Master Blender, held by Rhea over the past 2 years. "Having the opportunity to craft the Maighstir Edition alongside Maureen instills me with great confidence that Kentucky Owl is in exceptional hands, as Maureen steps into her role as Master Blender," commented John Rhea.

This Scottish inspired bourbon whiskey emerges as the perfect undertaking to coincide with Maureen taking the helm. As one of the 60 Whisky Hall of Famers and distinguished as one of a small group of female 'Masters of the Quaich' worldwide, her presence further strengthens the brand's commitment to honoring artisanship and heritage. "It's been an absolute pleasure to work with John to create a liquid that is rich in the tradition of Kentucky distillation with the timeless allure of Scotland's whisky craftsmanship," continued Robinson.

On the nose, the blend reveals subtle notes of small grains, notably malted barley with a hint of sweet caramel. The balance of grains with the sweetness of caramel and vanilla pays homage to the art of blending exceptional bourbon, seen through the perspective of Scotland's heritage.

On the palate, there is a warm and spicy sweetness from the rye, which is expected from a great bourbon. Then, the gentle flavors of wheat and barley come in, making the taste soothing. As it melts the liquid reveals hints of orange and grapefruit. Finished by mild flavors of caramel and vanilla.

To learn more, visit kentuckyowlbourbon.com

The Maighstir Edition will be available at an MSRP of $150 (100 Proof, ABV 50%)

About Kentucky Owl:

Stoli Group, a leading global ultra-premium spirits and wine company, purchased Kentucky Owl in 2017. Originally founded by C.M. Dedman in 1879, the Kentucky Owl Bardstown distillery went dark during the Prohibition era and remained dormant until the brand was revived in 2014. Since then, the company's small batch releases have sold out quickly and received strong reviews. Other various releases for Kentucky Owl have included their international collaboration series with Takumi Edition and St. Patrick's Edition, Confiscated, Mardi Gras XO Cask Rye Whiskey Limited Edition. The Wiseman brand includes a bourbon and rye whiskey. For more information, visit kentuckyowlbourbon.com.

About Stoli Group:

Established in 2013, Stoli Group is a leader in the production, management, and distribution of a global portfolio of spirits and wines. Renowned for its flagship brand, Stoli® Vodka, the company appeals to luxury on-premise global consumers. At the heart of Stoli Group's offerings lie iconic brands including elit™ Vodka, Bayou® Rum, Kentucky Owl™, Villa One™ Tequila, Gator Bite™ Rum Liqueurs, Cenote™ Tequila, Tulchan Gin™, and Se Busca™ Mezcal. In the wine portfolio, Stoli Group's Tenute del Mondo division includes esteemed labels such as Archaval Ferrer™ (Argentina) and Arinzano™ (Spain), while boasting substantial shares in Supertoscan Ornellaia, Masseto, Luce, and CastelGiocondo. 2021 marked a significant milestone for Stoli Group as it became an equal shareholder in Chateau Miraval and its family of brands, including Miraval™, Muse™, Studio™, and Fleur de Miraval™. Pioneering the fermented and distilled non-alcoholic space, Stoli Group invests in The Pathfinder Hemp and Root.

Spanning over 176 markets worldwide, Stoli Group collaborates with a network of 200 distributors. Headquartered in Luxembourg, the company's production facilities in Argentina, Latvia, Spain, and the United States have a rich heritage dating back to the early part of the last century.

Visit stoli-group.com for more information

DRINK RESPONSIBLY. US Distributor: Stoli Group USA, LLC, New York, NY and Global Distributor: SPI Spirits (Cyprus) Limited, The Republic of Cyprus. © 2023. ™ or ® trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective owners

