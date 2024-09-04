Kentucky's Education Professional Standards Board Approves Innovative Programs to Address Teacher Shortage

"These high-quality, on-the-job teacher prep programs are practical and effective solutions for a vast unmet need in Kentucky." Post this

"These new programs are a game changer for Kentucky school districts looking to address their teacher shortages into the future," said Sanford Kenyon, CEO of BloomBoard. "The on-the-job model offers access and affordability that can't be matched by traditional teacher development programs. We have seen in other states that participating school districts can quickly become employers of choice within their regions."

Through this partnership, Kentucky school districts can invest in their future by supporting cohorts of aspiring teachers who work within the school district in such roles as paraprofessionals. This model provides a path forward for community residents who may not have access to a traditional preparation pathway.

"These high-quality, on-the-job teacher prep programs are practical and effective solutions for a vast unmet need in Kentucky," said Dustin Howard, Superintendent of Clark County Public Schools. "Allowing aspiring teachers to earn degree credit and a salary while they're working in real classrooms is a win-win for school districts and for program participants."

The approval of these undergraduate programs builds on the success of BloomBoard's Kentucky Teacher Rank Change and Advancement programs. In partnership with the Western Kentucky Educational Cooperative (WKEC), BloomBoard now offers the RankUp KY! program, helping Kentucky teachers earn a Rank II or Rank I through on-the-job courses integrated into their classroom practice. More than 1,200 teachers have enrolled in an on-the-job rank change program offered by BloomBoard and its partners in the past four years.

"The success of the RankUp KY! program has proven that on-the-job training is a top-notch instructional model," said Gretchen Wetzel, Executive Director of the West Kentucky Educational Cooperative. "This new bachelor's degree program builds on that strong delivery system, allowing aspiring educators to earn credit by demonstrating what they know within a real classroom and applying new learning immediately. Kentucky district leaders will be delighted with an expansion of the on-the-job advancement offering."

Kentucky school districts interested in supporting a cohort should contact BloomBoard's Kentucky Director of District Partnerships, Carter Myers, at [email protected].

