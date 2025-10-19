Keo World Triumphs at the Le Fonti Awards 2025 with Its Revolutionary B2B Credit Solution: The Fintech Transforming Finance

Honored with the prestigious "Excellence of the Year in Innovation & Leadership in Integrated Credit Solutions and B2B Payments"

MILAN, Oct. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Keo World has been honored with the prestigious "Excellence of the Year in Innovation & Leadership in Integrated Credit Solutions and B2B Payments" award at the XV edition of the Le Fonti Awards®, held at the iconic Palazzo Mezzanotte in Milan. This accolade crowns several years of international expansion, strategic partnerships with institutions such as BTG Pactual, Ingram Micro, and among other financial intuitions, the development of pioneering solutions like Workeo and Keo Rails, and the implementation of artificial intelligence and blockchain technology to digitize and automate the B2B financial ecosystem.

This award consolidates Keo World's position as one of the most disruptive fintech companies in the sector, recognized not only for cutting-edge technology but also for its vision of positive impact, financial inclusion, and commitment to sustainability. The ceremony was preceded by the CEO Summit themed "GREEN INTELLIGENCE: Best Business Practices to Create Value," where our founder and CEO, Paolo Fidanza, participated as a panelist alongside global leaders. During his intervention, he highlighted how Keo World has transformed technological innovation into a tool for financial inclusion and environmental efficiency.

"Receiving this award in my home country is deeply meaningful. I have always dreamed of bringing innovation from Latin America to the world, and today that dream is recognized in the heart of Italy. This award not only validates our business model but also reaffirms our commitment to a fairer, more agile, and sustainable financial future." Paolo Fidanza, CEO of Keo World, said.

This recognition strengthens Keo World's mission to lead a new generation of B2B credit solutions by integrating cutting-edge technology, environmental responsibility, and a global vision.

About Keo World

Keo World is a global financial technology company specializing in integrated credit and B2B payment solutions. Through innovative digital platforms, Keo connects businesses with agile, transparent, and sustainable financing opportunities, driving growth across more than 10 countries. www.keoworld.com

